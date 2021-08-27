COVID infections spiking at numbers not seen since December

SPEARFISH — COVID-19 cases are back to a level not seen in South Dakota since mid December when the state was on the downhill side of the November peak.
On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 471 new cases, 3,655 active cases, and 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
One new death had occurred.
Lawrence County has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 23%. This week 146 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday.
Tuesday’s 65 cases reported marked a new high in reported cases – even topping the 62 cases reported in November.
Meade County also has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 36%. This week 221 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday. On Tuesday, 82 new cases were reported almost doubling the previous high number set in November.
Butte County likewise has a high community spread rate and the weekly test positivity rate is 34%. This week 146 new cases were reported Monday through Thursday.
This week, 2,042 new cases have been reported statewide.
Dan Daly, a spokesman for Monument Health, said the network is near or at capacity but is adding beds available for patients. He said the network is not turning people away.
“We have 75 COVID patients admitted today,” Daly said. “In one week, it essentially doubled.”
In early July, he said, the network saw only three to six patients daily. On July 28, there were 10 patients admitted because of COVID-19, and those numbers have only escalated.
“Only one or two people admitted have been vaccinated,” he said. “I’d say 90% or more are unvaccinated.”
The bulk of new cases reported this week by the Department of Health were located in Lawrence, Meade, Butte, and Pennington counties.
South Dakota had seen a sharp decline in new COVID cases since the mid-November peak.
On June 1, 40 new cases were reported, and a low number this year of 13 was reported on June 17.
July is when the case numbers began to tick up — 19 on July 2.
The state then moved to reporting new cases weekly.
The daily average on July 7 was 59; July 14 it moved up to 109; July 21 it nearly doubled again to 198. On July 28 it moved up to 268 new daily average cases; and then on Aug. 4, it move up to 376, then up to 862 on Aug. 11 when daily reporting began once again. The two-week trend, reported by the Department of Health, remains a steep climb.
Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the state Department of Health, said the department has identified 39 cases among South Dakota residents in which they conclusively contracted the virus from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
There are 256 active cases among children 0-9; 352 for those 11-19 years old; 703 for those in their 20s; 706 for people in their 30s; 460 for people in their 40s; 469 for people in their 50s; 412 for people in their 60s; 187 for people in their 70s; and 110 active cases for people 80 or older.
Daly said the network is short staffed and has caregivers out because they have COVID-19.
The short staffing is not solely due to staff having COVID, but rather a trend in people leaving the industry. South Dakota News Watch reported last week that 2,500 nurses left the state nursing workforce last year, up sharply from 1,700 who left between 2015 and 2016.
