COVID-19 numbers inching upward

PIERRE — Cases of COVID-19 across South Dakota are on the rise, and state officials are asking residents to remain vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus.
The CDC this week has sounded alarm bells because of increases in COVID-19 they are seeing nationwide, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday during a news conference.
“There is a big push for people to hang in there for a few more months so that we can avoid unnecessary cases and more deaths,” she said.
This rise comes as people plan to gather for the Easter holiday weekend.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton confirmed the rise in cases saying that over the past week from March 21-27, the state has seen an average of 198 cases per day, which is a 13% increase from the previous week.
The number of people hospitalized during the same time periods increased by about 6%, he said. Those being hospitalized both nationally and in South Dakota are younger. Hospitalizations among 40-49-year-olds increased 42% over a time period from the end of February to mid-March.
“We do want to stress that continued prevention against transmission of COVID-19,” Clayton said.
Ways you can do that are to make sure you are physically distancing, wearing a mask when that is not possible, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, staying at home when you are sick, and getting vaccinated when it is your turn.
Malsam-Rysdon announced that the state would move to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning Monday. With this move, vaccines will be made available to any state resident, 16 years and older, in addition to any people from Phase 1 who have not yet chosen to be vaccinated.
South Dakota remains a leader in vaccination efforts, at both the regional and national level. As of Wednesday, 43% of the state population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 28% of the state’s population has completed their full series.
Across the state on Wednesday, new COVID cases totaled 264 with 72 of them listed as probable.
Active cases are back up totaling 2,522 and the number of people hospitalized is back up over 100 at 104.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the state’s death toll at 1,935.
Around the Black Hills area, Meade County reported seven new, confirmed cases Wednesday, sending their cumulative total since the pandemic began to 2,693.
In Butte County, the total rises to 1,009 as two new cases were reported. Lawrence County had no new cases reported on Wednesday. The county’s total cases remains at 2,887.
All South Dakotans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
The South Dakota Department of Health has announced the statewide move to Phase 2 of South Dakotas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning Monday. That means vaccines will be made available to any state resident, 16 years and older. In addition to Monument Health, residents can get a vaccination at Prairie Hills Pharmacy in Belle Fourche and Walgreens in Spearfish.
