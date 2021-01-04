COVID-19 cluster pins Butte County dispatch against the ropes

BELLE FOURCHE –– A recent small outbreak of COVID-19 within the Butte County Dispatch office pushed officials to scramble, adapt, and reach across county lines for help.
“We just recently had a little bout of COVID run through our dispatch center,” Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere told the Pioneer.
This isn’t the first time a county department experienced a COVID-19 scare. Near the end of October when an employee within the administration building tested positive. The county closed the office for an afternoon to disinfect. At least one county employee was quarantined with COVID-19 when the Nov. 3 election rolled around. County staff, commissioners, and others pitched in to ensure the election went off without a hitch.
So, when COVID-19 knocked on the doors of the dispatch center, Lamphere followed the same process. Although only a small number of people were affected and sent home to quarantine, Lamphere said the situation was further compliated with some staff on vacation, out with other illnesses, or dealing with family emergencies, combining to create the perfect storm.
“Pretty soon, you’re shut down with just two or three people to try and run something 24/7,” he said.
So, Lamphere got creative, shifting the county’s radio system to Lawrence County so that 911 calls were handled by the neighboring county’s dispatch center.
“From like 11 at night to 6 a.m., we had our 911 calls and radio transmissions were going through Lawrence County,” he said.
Belle Fourche Police Department staff were on hand to field the administrative calls received within the county.
“The connectability and the continuity that the state has done with their upgrade, I think that kind of shows your strengths right there … we were able to put that together in a day,” Lamphere said. “We really have to take a look at that.”
The sudden emergency situation fueled Lamphere’s belief that a potential merger of the dispatch center into a regional center is possible and would likely financially benefit area counties who participate.
Merger madness
In his 30 years working in law enforcement within Butte County, Lamphere has championed the county’s dispatch department and the people who work within it. But moving forward, Lamphere said a merger may be necessary.
“I absolutely want to maintain our dispatch center,” he said. “But we have to be open to change.”
Although unofficial conversations about the potential benefits of a merger with Meade County have been ongoing for years, Butte County began seriously weighing the pros and cons of a merger in the summer of 2019.
When official conversations about the merger began, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin attended a handful of Butte County Commission meetings expressing his willingness to cooperate in the endeavor to benefit both of the already money-strapped counties.
Because Butte County contracts with the Meade County Jail to house its inmates, Merwin said the two entities have a cooperative track record, and a regional dispatch center would be a natural fit.
A handful of meetings and preliminary conversations later, Belle Fourche Mayor Gloria Landphere began attending the county commission meetings, voicing her concerns that the city hadn’t been invited to the discussions and wasn’t being properly represented in the deliberations.
Even before the recent issues concerning acquiring an updated dispatch agreement with Belle Fourche, which expired Dec. 31, there has been contention related to a potential dispatch merger.
Lamphere believes the conflict began when the county engaged in preliminary discussions about the feasibility of a potential merger with Meade County, primarily involving the technological capabilities.
“The city felt like they were left out of it,” he said. “But we weren’t at a point where we were even going to do anything other than check the feasibility of it at that point. We would have obviously never went forward with it without their (the city’s) approval.”
However, Lamphere said the issue is bigger than the city of Belle Fourche and Butte County.
“City councils and county commissioners in this region need to really look at this,” he said.
The State Radio Communications, located in Rapid City, utilizes a regional radio system that allows communications over great distances, Lamphere said.
“They talk with Harding (County) and Perkins County … they talk to all the (State Patrol) troopers, and all the DOT (Department of Transportation) workers, and all the (South Dakota) fish and game (conservation officers),” he said. “So, the connectivity with the radio system through the digital system is there.”
Lamphere said he believes area governments need to keep their options open out of financial necessity.
“Because there’s a lot of costs that are coming at us from a lot of different areas,” he said.
The annual expenses related to jail, prosecution,
The Butte County departmental budgets related to jail, court-appointed attorney’s fees, law enforcement, and the state’s attorney’s office were chiefly to blame for a 15.8% increase in the county’s 2020 budget over 2019. In fact, since 2015, the county’s judicial costs have risen by more than 40%.
Lamphere said the basic costs of operating a dispatch center is similar among the Northern Hills counties, running between $625,000-$650,000 a year for each county. The costs of operation are so similar, even though Butte County has nearly one-third of the population of Meade or Lawrence counties.
“You wouldn’t need all three budgets to run one regional center,” Lamphere said. “It would be a portion of each budget.”
On average, 80% of the calls fielded by the Butte County Dispatch Center originate from within the city limits of Belle Fourche.
As much as he’d like to keep dispatch operations within the confines of Butte County, he’s not naïve to the distinct possibility that it may become necessary.
“Twenty years ago, I didn’t have this mindset,” Lamphere said. “We have to evolve. And I do feel a regional dispatch center in the Northern Black Hills, whether it be in Butte County, or in Lawrence, or Meade, to facilitate all the law enforcement needs.”
And he’s not solely concerned with dispatch operations during his tenure with Butte County. He’s trying to plan for a future that will play out after he retires.
“As I look forward … I don’t want to just take care of what I need right now,” Lamphere said. “Responsibly, you need to look down the road. I just feel that we need to keep this as an open dialogue.”
For now, Lamphere said the pandemic has halted further serious conversations about a potential merger. Contract negotiations between the city of Belle Fourche and Butte County related to their dispatch agreement are ongoing. Officials on both sides expect an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks.
