BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Commissioners unanimously approved construction to the county courtroom to increase security at their Nov. 15 meeting.
“The remodel we proposed was done after a court security assessment,” said Fred Lamphere, Butte County sheriff. “It’ll flip the courtroom so that people will have a safer location to work. The remodel will also add a bulletproof partial-wall where they (the judge, jury, and court reporter) can duck away and be able to exit the courtroom without having to go through the main lobby.”
Lamphere said that this remodel has needed done for a long time, and their new design has been in the works for the last five years.
“Sometimes we have a high-risk prisoner, or sometimes there are highly emotional hearings like divorces and custody battles,” he said. “Our courtroom was designed back in 1910, and it’s very open. The judge, our court reporter, and the jurors are all very vulnerable in the way it’s designed (currently).”
Ideally, Lamphere said that there would be someone staffed to use the metal detector at all times, but this new design alone would help increase safety greatly.
The remodel, which Lamphere estimates to begin this winter, is estimated to cost up to $425,000, and more than half of that money will come from the Unified Judicial System.
Alongside these security upgrades, Lamphere hopes to get more updates approved by the Butte County Commissioners, including updating the heating and cooling systems and making sure everything meets ADA standards, all while preserving the historical properties of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.