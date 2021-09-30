Couple escapes injury from trailer fire

SPEARFISH — A couple escaped injury from an early Thursday morning fire in Spearfish.
Crews with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to a report of a home on fire located at 353 Hillsview Dr. at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Travis Ladson, chief of the department, said the information they received while driving to the blaze was that one person was still inside the freely burning home and another was outside. The woman trapped inside a back bedroom was able to escape trough the bedroom window and did not suffer any injuries.
Ladson said the fire appears to have started on the front porch and moved inside. However, the cause has yet to be determined.
“We had a good knockdown, a good response,” Ladson said. “It had probably been freely burning for a while before we got there.”
The trailer was destroyed in the fire, but he said some possessions likely could be salvaged.
