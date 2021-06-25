County sells additional liquor license for $27K

DEADWOOD — The additional package off-sale liquor license made available in Lawrence County went to the sole bidder at Tuesday’s bid opening during the Commission meeting.
At $27,000, Wichterman and Sons, Inc., doing business as Steel Wheel Trading Post & Campground, located on Highway 385, was the successful bidder for the license after the county set the minimum bid at $25,000 at its June 8 meeting.
The license will be held year-round in a C-store at Steel Wheel.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if the location requirements meet those set forth in statute.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said yes.
“Jason and Leah are current owners of a malt beverage and a wine license,” McGruder said.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said the next step in the process of securing the license is a public hearing, scheduled for July 13.
Following acceptance of the bid, the commission set the fee at $27,000 by resolution.
Wichterman asked what the renewal fee would be, as that price is different than the one-time purchase price of $27,000.
McGruder said the renewal fee is minimum of $300 and maximum of $500.
“As of right now, for 2021, it’s set at $400,” she added. “That’s what the other two are set at.”
Two licenses, held by Nemo Mercantile and St. Onge Bar & Grill, are currently grandfathered in.
Following the passage of amended SB152 earlier this year, Lawrence County now qualifies for six package off-sale liquor licenses, with four additional licenses available for issuance July 1, although, the commission chose to only make one license presently available.
SB152 authorizes counties to issue off-sale liquor licenses and sets forth that the county commission shall on or before Sept. 1 each year determine by ordinance or continuing resolution the number of package off-sale liquor licenses (other than malt beverage) it will approve for the ensuing calendar year, along with the fees to be charged for the various classifications of licenses.
SB152 also sets forth that the number of package off-sale licenses issued outside municipalities are based on the population of the county outside incorporated municipalities and improvement districts and the maximum allowable licenses need not be the number the county authorizes.
