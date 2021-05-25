County’s move to 70/30 insurance split prompts $87K budget supplement

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission approved a budget supplement for $87,117 in additional insurance costs May 11, following a public hearing where no public input was voiced.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder explained that the supplement was due to more than a 12% rise in insurance premiums, plus a favorable vote late last year, whereby the commission approved a 70/30 cost share with county employees, increasing the amount the county
covers from the previous 60/40 split.
“If you remember back to the Oct. 20, 2020 meeting, we authorized for the renewal of our health insurance and we did it at the 12.51% increase and then, also approved the county doing 70/30, which, at that time, they informed me that we would need a supplement in everybody’s group insurance because you did change that to 70/30,” McGruder said. “This resolution is basically outlining it by each department, how much I am going to supplement into each person’s group insurance to offset the change in the percentage and the additional. I only budgeted for 10% and the renewal came in at 12.51% and, plus, changing it to 70/30, so, this, basically, is putting that additional funding into everybody’s budget to offset that.”
Commissioner Bob Ewing said when the different departments are looked at and knowing the staff sizes of some of those, some looked “out of kilter.”
McGruder said, for example, the public defender supplement of $12,391 is due to an instance of unbudgeted insurance for an employee who opted not to take insurance last year but opted in this year.
The public defender’s office is now, for the first time in a long time, fully staffed with three attorneys and two paralegals.
The supplements to the different departments’ group insurance is as follows: commission/admin, $1,918; auditor, $6,585; treasurer, $3,809; state’s attorney, $5,500; public defender, $12,391; general government buildings, $1,971; equalization, $3,809; register of deeds, $4,720; information systems & technology, $5,831; sheriff, $11,525; jail, $2,069; invasive species, $4,693; planning and zoning, $4,693; road and bridge, $15,571; emergency management, $1,865; E-911, $159.
The funds for the amounts listed are to be provided to the general fund from unappropriated cash balances and estimated revenue in the designated fund.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.