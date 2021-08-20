County’s court-appointed attorney budget grows by $160K

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission supplemented the court-appointed attorney (CAA) budget by $160,000.
The general court appointed fund is for those charged with crimes and each year, the court system submits a separate budget amount for both court-appointed attorneys and attorneys appointed to represent parents and children in abuse and neglect cases.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder requested a $155,000 supplement to the court-appointed attorney fund and a $5,000 supplement to the court-appointed attorney abuse and neglect fund, for an overall total supplement of $160,000.
“To hopefully make it toward the end of the year,” McGruder said. “Court appointed attorneys have been heavy.”
Defendants apply for and are assigned court appointed attorneys based on need, with judges approving the requests and applications.
The funds are required to be repaid to the auditor’s office as part of a defendant’s court judgment, often times pointed out at sentencing by judges.
McGruder said it is not uncommon for the court-appointed attorney budget to be supplemented in any given year.
“For 2021, the CAA budget was $200,000,” McGruder said. “There are three types of CAA the county is required to fund: CAA for qualifying criminal defendants (for which $160,000 was budgeted), CAA for involuntary mental commitments, also known as IVC (for which $10,000 was budgeted), and CAA for parents and kids involved in abuse and neglect cases (for which $30,000 was budgeted).”
McGruder said as of July 31, the current fund balance for court-appointed attorney was $15,076.14.
No input was voiced during Tuesday’s public hearing regarding the matter.
