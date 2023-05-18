By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
DEADWOOD – Following a public hearing May 9 with no input voiced, the Lawrence County Commission approved 30 retail on-off sale malt beverage license renewals.
“This is annual. This is for the malt beverage licenses. They are from July 1 through June 30,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “Krystal (Stulken) checked with the Sheriff’s Office and there is no alcohol-type violations in the past for any of these businesses on this list.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked if there is a maximum number of malt beverage licenses available.
McGruder said there is not.
“Anybody can apply, as long as they meet the criteria,” McGruder said.
The list of approved applicants is as follows: Akela Spa of Deadwood, LLC; Barefoot Resort Association, Inc.; Black Hills Chairlift Co., Inc.; Black Hills, LLC (Steel Wheel); JUTRDA, LLC (Fish ‘N Fry Campground); Boars Nest Roadhouse, LLC; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC (Yesway #1192); Crow Peak Brewing Company, LLC; Custer Camp 1874, LLC (The Pasta Corral); Custer Crossing Campground, LLC; Double Diamond, LLC (Recreational Springs Resort); Eagle Tree Resorts Co., LLC (Rim Rock Lodge & Canyon Bistro); Ebright Enterprises, Inc. (Trailshead Lodge, Inc.); Elkhorn Ridge @ Frawley Ranches, LLC; Janice G. Kaberna (HOM Campground); Mattingleys, LLC (St. Onge Bar & Grill);Muley Hill Lodge, LLC; Merritt General, LLC Merritt General Store; Nemo Guest Ranch Business Enterprise (Nemo Guest Ranch Convenience Store); RAR Hospitality, LLC (Brandin’ Iron Restaurant & Ponderosa Bar); SD Campground and Residency Center, Inc. (Spearfish KOA); Seven Down, LLC Seven Downs Arena; Spearfish Canyon Resorts, LLC (Spearfish Canyon Lodge); The Barn at Aspen Acres, LLC; The Crossings at Spearfish Canyon LLC (Cheyenne Crossing); The Merc Pizza and Pub, LLC; Tomahawk Lake Country Club; Wickham Properties, LLC (Mystic Hills Hideaway);
Whitetail Creek Resort, LLC; Wild Bill’s Campground and Resort, LLC.
