County renews 29 alcoholic beverage licenses

DEADWOOD – Following a public hearing May 11 with no input voiced from the public, the Lawrence County Commission approved 30 retail on-off sale malt beverage license renewals.
“This is the time for the annual renewal of the malt beverage licenses for 2021 through June 30 of 2022,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if there had been any complaints from the sheriff on any of the businesses on the renewal list.
McGruder said there had not.
“That’s one of our processes
while we’re doing the licenses, we check with Pat (Chief Deputy),” McGruder said.
The list of approved applicants is as follows: Akela Spa of Deadwood, LLC; Barefoot Resort Association, Inc.; Black Hills Chairlift Co., Inc.; Black Hills Journey’s, Inc. (Fish ‘N Fry Campground); Boars Nest, LLC; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC (Yesway #1192); Cheyenne Crossing Store, LLC; Crow Peak Brewing Company, LLC; Custer Camp 1874, LLC (The Pasta Corral); Custer Crossing Campground, LLC; Double Diamond, LLC (Recreational Springs Resort); Eagle Tree Resorts Co., LLC (Rim Rock Lodge & Canyon Bistro); Ebright Enterprises, Inc. (Trailshead Lodge, Inc.); Elkhorn Ridge at Frawley Ranches, LLC; Janice G. Kaberna (Hom Campground); Larry Kaiser (Nemo Merchantile); Murley Hill Lodge, LLC; Nemo Guest Ranch Business Enterprise (Nemo Guest Ranch Convenience Store); RAR Hospitality, LLC (Brandin’ Iron Restaurant & Ponderosa Bar); SD Campground and Residency Center, Inc. (Spearfish KOA); Seven Down, LLC; Susan Smith (St. Onge Bar & Grill); Spearfish Canyon Resorts, LLC (Spearfish Canyon Resort); The Barn at Aspen Acres, LLC; Tomahawk Lake Country Club; Triple H Hills, LLC (Mystic Hills Hideaway); Whitetail Creek Resort, LLC; Wichterman & Sons, Inc. (Steel Wheel Campground); Wild Bill’s Campground (Alicia Grimm & Keith Grimm).
(1) comment
These are in the minutes of government meetings and are an annual item. When the paper is limiting its page numbers and coverage of school and business news, why use column space for these?
