County proposes $70.5M budget for 2023

The lion’s share of the $3.6 million budget increase for Lawrence County in 2023 is the addition of the Public Safety & Services Center Building project and Bond Redemption Funds. Dirt work has started at the project site, located near Tatanka and across the highway from The Lodge at Deadwood.
DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission proposed a total approximate 2023 budget of $70.5 million, with $16.2 million in appropriations to the general fund for 2023, which is an overall budget increase of $3.6 million, compared to the 2022 overall budget amount of $66.9 million.
In a separate line item, $10 million was budgeted to public works, an approximate $2.7 million increase, compared to 2022’s $7.3 million road and bridge fund budget. The increase is attributed to asphalt paving projects and bridge construction and repair projects.
In anticipation of constructing the new Public Safety & Services Center, $40.1 million has been budgeted for the project, along with a $2,733,543 bond redemption.
Combined, these items, along with other departmental appropriations total $70, 460,813.
Revenues to fund the budget will largely come from property and other taxes, with a projected amount of $12.9 million. Other revenue sources include licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, charges for goods and services, fines and forfeits, miscellaneous revenue and other financing sources ($1,000), for a total of approximately $16.2 million in revenues.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said codified law specifies the county to set aside 5% of funds, $853.161 which brings the net means of finance, or revenue sources to be used to $16.2 million.
Appropriations were made as follows: general government $6.4 million; public safety $46.2 million; health and welfare $197,486; culture and recreation $468,054; conservation of natural resources $353,188; urban and economic development $355,262; other uses $3.7 million, for a total of $16.2 in projected general fund appropriations and an additional $10 million in projected public works appropriations.
The $6.4 million in general government appropriations breaks down as follows: county commissioners $363,449; contingency $50,000; elections $25,000; judicial system $147,000; auditor $513,262; treasurer $626,186; information technology $712,093; insurance/bonds $340,800; postage meter $60,000; state’s attorney $752,991; public defender $517,494; court appointed attorney $300,000; general government buildings $826,205; director equalization $708,293; register of deeds $411,454; veterans service officer $63,115; predatory animal $1,000.
The $46.2 million in public safety appropriations break down as follows: dispatching $86,450; sheriff $2.7 million; county jail $1.8 million; coroner $73,271; juvenile detention $100,000; fire protection, $70,100; emergency/disaster, $267,426; 24-7 program, $63,408; E-911, $963,608; and public services and safety center $40.1 million.
The $10 million in public works and transportation appropriations encompass highway roads and bridges and snow removal.
As part of its annual budgeting process, the Lawrence County Commission also accepts requests from non-profits and other outside agencies. For 2023, the commission approved appropriating funding toward 22 requests, for a total of $708,920, a $12,261 increase, compared to 2022’s funding level of $696,659 for 22 requests.
The appropriations are as follows. Soil Conservation $20,000; Free dump week $10,000; Homestake Opera House, $250; Fassbender Collection, $5,000; CASA $15,000; Teen Court $17,500; Ambulance Spearfish $5,225; Ambulance Lead-Deadwood $5,225; Ambulance Sturgis, $1,208; Drug Abuse Counseling (Compass Point) $10,000; Libraries of Whitewood, Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish, $443,054; Prairie Hills Transit $10,000; Good Shepherd Clinic, $1,000; Boys and Girls Club, $7,500; Spearfish Economic Development Corp. membership $1,000; Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corp. membership, $500; Lawrence County Health Nurse, $59,890; Northern Hills Training Center, $5,000; Behavior Management Systems, $25,768; Senior Citizens Center, $5,000; 4-H, $53,500; State 4-H, $7,300.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, a public hearing was held on the budget and no public input was voiced.
The board will consider adoption of the 2023 budget appropriation ordinance at the Sept. 27 Lawrence County Commission meeting.
