County proposes $70.5M budget for 2023

The lion’s share of the $3.6 million budget increase for Lawrence County in 2023 is the addition of the Public Safety & Services Center Building project and Bond Redemption Funds. Dirt work has started at the project site, located near Tatanka and across the highway from The Lodge at Deadwood.

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission proposed a total approximate 2023 budget of $70.5 million, with $16.2 million in appropriations to the general fund for 2023, which is an overall budget increase of $3.6 million, compared to the 2022 overall budget amount of $66.9 million.

In a separate line item, $10 million was budgeted to public works, an approximate $2.7 million increase, compared to 2022’s $7.3 million road and bridge fund budget. The increase is attributed to asphalt paving projects and bridge construction and repair projects.

