County proposes $66.9M budget for 2022

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Sept. 7 proposed a total approximate 2022 budget of $66.9 million, with $13.4 million in appropriations to the general fund for 2022, which is an overall budget increase of $43.6 million compared to the 2021 overall budget amount of $23,287,153.
In a separate line item, $7.3 million was budgeted to public works, an approximate $949,401 decrease, compared to 2021’s $8.3 million road and bridge fund budget. The decrease is attributed to a decrease in asphalt paving projects.
In anticipation of building a new Public Safety & Services Center, $41 million has been budgeted for the project, along with a $2,701,500 bond redemption.
Combined, these items, along with other departmental appropriations total $66,873,135.
Revenues to fund the budget will largely come from property and other taxes, with a projected amount of $12.5 million. Other revenue sources include licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, charges for goods and services, fines and forfeits, miscellaneous revenue and other financing sources, for a total of approximately $14.1 million in revenues.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said codified law specifies the county to set aside 5% of funds, $705,777, which brings the net means of finance, or revenue sources to be used to $13.4 million).
Appropriations were made as follows: general government $6.9 million; public safety $47 million; health and welfare $206,369; culture and recreation $468,054; conservation of natural resources $376,292; urban and economic development $334,210; other uses $1.6 million, for a total of $13.4 million in projected general fund appropriations and an additional $7.3 million in projected public works appropriations.
The $6.1 million in general government appropriations breaks down as follows: county commissioners $335,243; contingency $50,000; elections $69,968; judicial system $147,000; auditor $465,535; treasurer $590,300; information technology $616,035; insurance/bonds $340,800; postage meter $45,000; state’s attorney $709,272; public defender $502,736; court appointed attorney $280,000; general government buildings $858,924; director equalization $713,072; register of deeds $395,782; veterans service officer $61,957; predatory animal $1,000.
The $47 million in public safety appropriations break down as follows: dispatching $76,240; sheriff $2,504,691; county jail $1,502,022; coroner $72,269; juvenile detention $100,000; fire protection, $69,100; emergency/disaster, $257,811; 24-7 program, $54,479; E-911, $1,340,551; and public services and safety center $41 million.
The $7.3 million in public works and transportation appropriations encompass highway roads and bridges and snow removal.
As part of its annual budgeting process, the Lawrence County Commission also accepts requests from non-profits and other outside agencies. For 2022, the commission approved appropriating funding toward 22 requests, for a total of $696,659, a $46,728 decrease compared to 2021’s funding level of $743,387 for 22 requests.
The appropriations are as follows. Soil Conservation $20,000; Free dump week $10,000; Homestake Opera House, $250; CASA $15,000; Teen Court $15,000; Fassbender Collection $5,000; Ambulance Spearfish $5,225; Ambulance Lead-Deadwood $5,225; Ambulance Sturgis, $1,208; Drug Abuse Counseling (Compass Point) $10,000; Libraries of Whitewood, Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish, $443,054; Prairie Hills Transit $10,000; Good Shepherd Clinic, $1,000; Boys and Girls Club, $7,500; Spearfish Economic Development Corp. membership $1,000; Deadwood Lead Economic Development Corp. membership, $500; Lawrence County Health Nurse, $56,500; Northern Hills Training Center, $5,000; Behavior Management Systems, $24,097; Senior Citizens Center, $5,000; 4-H, $49,000; State 4-H, $7,100.
At the Sept. 7 meeting, a public hearing was held on the budget. Eight individuals spoke in support of local library funding and requested that the commission reconsider a 10% proposed library funding reduction – from an allocated $492,282 in 2021 to $443,054 in 2022.
The board will consider adoption of the 2022 budget appropriation ordinance at today’s Lawrence County Commission meeting.
