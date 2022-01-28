County officials continue blazing trail to cooperating agency status with USFS

DEADWOOD — Tenacious County Commissioners and a receptive Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) Supervisor in Jeff Tomac seem to be key in gaining Lawrence County officials’ goal of gaining cooperating agency status on the forest plan revision. And, as evidenced at Tuesday’s Lawrence County Commission meeting, the process continues to move forward.
Tomac reported on the status of the 15 assessments being completed as part of the Forest Plan revision.
“Under the 2012 planning rule, as most folks are aware, we are working on the 15 assessments required as part of that 2012 plan,” Tomac said. “So that’s just the step/process that we are in now. Status on the assessment … those 15 assessments are being conducted by contractors and, to some degree, in-house. I’m expecting to have most, if not all, of the assessments to the Forest Service internally to review, I believe, middle of February. Then we’ll look at them, review them, some of my staff will be looking at them to look at consistencies between the reports, making sure that all reports are adequate as per existing conditions and/or need for change, in this case, on the Black Hills National Forest.”
Tomac said following the review of the internal review updates, a consistency check for the assessments, BHNF officials should be prepared to release the draft assessments to the public the first part of April.
Examples of the assessments include climate, carbon, timber, recreation, aquatics, botany, and most any resource-type activity, economics.
“Most everything you can think of is incorporated into one of the 15 assessments,” Tomac said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked Tomac why Lawrence County has not been involved in this process.
“As you are aware, Randy, we are working on cooperating agency status for the forest plan revision and cooperating agency status generally begins at the outset of forest plan revision, which would be in the second phase of the 2012 planning rule of the actual plan itself,” Tomac said. “So once the NEPA starts on forest plan revision, that’s when I’m anticipating Lawrence County and, from my discussions with other counties, Lawrence County and several others in South Dakota and Wyoming, being involved.”
Deibert said he would like to see data the county and other agencies involved possess included in the assessments and that the county be included in the process as soon as possible.
“We have a lot of data, a lot of resources,” Deibert said.
“It depends on how broad the assessment is,” Tomac said. “I believe that you’re feeling the assessment is probably broader than what it actually end up being … that level of detail will begin once we get into the forest plan, itself.”
In making strides toward the goal of attaining cooperating agency status with the BHNF, Tomac informed the commission that a webinar will be held at 10 a.m. Monday to provide information on Land and Resource Management Plans, information on pre-assessments and the Forest Plan revision process, information on Cooperating Agency agreements for Plan revision and a forum for questions and answers. The presentation is geared toward state and local governments.
“My intent to further this conversation in counties involved is the webinar and what I would love to see is a coordinated effort amongst the counties,” Tomac said. “My interest would be to get representatives from each of the county commissioners together in a meeting, face to face to say, ‘All right. How do we want to move forward collectively — or do we not — want to move forward collectively, on forest plan revision, including cooperating agency status at the county level.”
Tomac said he has four options for moving forward in this fashion for those that want to engage.
Tomac said he is interested in gathering county use planning.
“For seven counties, at least, to make sure that we are referring to them, incorporating them into forest plan revision as we move forward,” Tomac said. “I think there’s many opportunities for us to move forward and work together.”
Deibert said Tomac, in his capacity as the Forest Supervisor, has a great deal of discretion on how the plan moves forward and is implemented.
“So we’re reaching out to you and saying, ‘Hey, if you can use that discretion to get us engaged early on, we’d like that,’” Deibert said.
“I do,” Tomac said. “I believe you’re correct on that discretion and what I am very much attempting to do is to make sure that we are coordinating that discretion jurisdiction-wise. Seven different counties that I’m working with. Working with two different states. Cooperating agency status could also be with Fish & Wildlife Service, so, we’re in the process of many discussions on cooperating agency status and early involvement, early briefings, early working together as we move forward with the forest plan.”
Ben Wudtke, Black Hills Forest Resource Association; Paul Pierson, Timber Committee; Scott Guffey, Pennington County Natural Resources Director and Mike Whalen, Timber Committee were also present to discuss the upcoming Forest Plan revision.
