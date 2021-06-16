County makes one additional liquor license available

DEADWOOD — One more package off-sale liquor license is available in Lawrence County and will be awarded to the highest bidder, with a minimum bid of $25,000 at a June 22 bid opening.
Commissioner Bob Ewing made a recommendation to the County Commission June 8 on behalf of the Off-Sale Liquor License Committee.
“We met and we’d like to make a recommendation to the rest of the board that we do it on a bid type, where folks can bid on this license and set a minimum of $25,000 for the bottom figure of the value of the license and offer one license to start out with,” Ewing said.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka addressed the commission
“There are six available licenses. Two of them are grandfathered in,” Outka said. “Four would be available. So I think what the committee is recommending, of those four, one be issued. That issue should be done through a bidding process and the minimum bid be $25,000.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert emphasized that in no way has the county given up the other three licenses and urged the commission to take action on the resolution to authorize one more license that day.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said the committee also discussed an agreement between the county and the purchaser that the license be used within a set amount of time.
“It’s not a speculative thing, that they can just buy it and transfer it,” he said. “It has to be used within a certain amount of time or it will revert back to the county for resale.”
A draft form of the agreement is being reviewed by the commission.
The commission then passed a resolution formalizing Ewing’s recommendation, incorporating the suggested items, which allows for the sale of a maximum of one package off-sale liquor license outside municipalities, setting the minimum bid for the issuance of a new package off-sale liquor license at $25,000, and specifying that sealed bids will be received and opened at a June 22 public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Bids are accepted right up until the bid opening is held.
The amended Senate Bill 152 passed this year authorizes counties to issue off-sale liquor licenses and sets for that the county commission shall on or before Sept. 1 each year determined by ordinance or continuing resolution the number of package off-sale liquor licenses (other than malt beverage) it will approve for the ensuing calendar year, along with the fees to be charged for the various classifications of licenses.
SB152 sets forth that the number of package off-sale licenses issued outside municipalities are based on the population of the county outside incorporated municipalities and improvement districts and the maximum allowable licenses need not be the number the county authorizes.
SB 152 also sets forth that no county off-sale license may be issued for a retailer located within three miles of the exterior boundary of an incorporated municipality.
Lawrence County now qualifies for six package off-sale liquor licenses, with four additional licenses available for issuance July 1, although, the commission will only make one license presently available. Two licenses, held by Nemo Mercantile and St. Onge Bar & Grill, are currently grandfathered in.
