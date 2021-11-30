County discusses rural sign addressing

DEADWOOD — A measure that may improve emergency response times in rural sign addressing was presented to the Lawrence County Commission Nov. 23 by Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Paul Thomson.
“It’s amazing how it helps,” said Thomson in his presentation to the commission, going on to recommend a 6-inch-by-18-inch high intensity prismatic sign on a seven- or eight-foot steel post placed perpendicular to the main road and parallel to the driveway so it is clearly visible when approaching from either direction on the main road for each residence outside the city limits in Lawrence County.
Thomson attended a recent meeting largely attended by first responders that discussed the need for the signs.
Thomson presented a sample of the sign the group recommends to accomplish the rural sign addressing and added the information regarding the specs is on the county website, as individuals were asking questions about the matter, so he developed recommendations for planning and zoning based on what he’s seen in other nearby counties.
In October 1993, Lawrence County adopted the recommendations of the 911 Task Force and hired an individual to locate where the signs would go, the names, the numbers, the map and map books.
“We just never completed the process of putting the numbers at the residences,” Thomson said. “Our first responders, you know, they do a heck of a job, and I know the county supports our search and rescue, our fire department, our EMS, our law enforcement. This is one thing that they’re all pretty much saying is a need for the county. At the end of the meeting, the general consensus was, following what the commission had recommended when Daryl Johnson recommended that maybe we could start by requiring that those that get a building permit put that sign out there. That’s a start. Everyone that was in attendance at this meeting felt that that was a good place to start.”
Thomson said planning how to accomplish this hasn’t been started, as the group wished to gather input from the Lawrence County Commission and gauge their interest level in moving ahead with the project and to explore funding possibilities.
“You can’t plan to go out and put these up unless you know where the funding’s coming from, who’s going to put them in,” Thomson said.
Budgeting for signs and posts, one fire district a year, was something the group wished the commission to consider, as well as if the fire district agreed to purchase the signs, would the county install them.
“Would the commission consider purchasing the signs and posts and installing them as the funds became available through government grants, so the county kind of taking the forefront and bid out the job,” Thomson said. “I think the first thing to decide is how much money would be available.”
Thomson presented a quote on the posts for $8.22 each and the signs of $25.30.
“If you bought them by the hundred, the post stay the same, but the signs come down to $18.30 apiece.”
Thomson checked with the Lawrence County Equalization Office to see how many parcels are out there that have a building on them that could have an address.
“They came up with 6,275 places outside the city limits,” Thomson said. “So if I were to add that up, you’re looking at about $168,000 for the signs and the posts, plus shipping and freight … if you were to buy that same amount locally, you’re looking at about $250,000. There’s quite a price difference.”
Thomson said the group expressed a strong desire to get started on an ordinance that would require the signs as part of the building permit process.
The Spearfish Canyon Fire District installed similar signs several years ago, although in a different format than what is being recommended today.
Commissioners agreed on the need for the signs.
“Personal experience, it’s very nice,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau. “There are so many new places out there.”
“I think it’s a necessary thing,” said Commissioner Bob Ewing.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked what the plan is moving forward, after the initial installation.
“I think the first question is, where’s the money,” Thomson said. “Then when do we want to do it?”
Discussion then turned to specifics of installing the signs and the challenges associated with uniformity and implementing installation.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said the last time the county adopted the international codes in 2018, they opted out of requiring these kinds of signs.
“A simple solution might be, you’re on schedule to adopt the newest codes in January, is to not opt out of that and then that way, you would have an ordinance that says those are required,” Outka said.
“We need to get through the part how are we going to fund them and how are we going to get them in,” Thomson said. “Are we going to do it a step at a time or all at once?”
Osborne Enderby was in attendance at the commission meeting and said the Lead Fire District will be exploring sign funding for its budget next year.
“We would support it completely,” Enderby said. “With the tremendous growth in our rural wooded areas, where our fire district is, as well as our road district, we’re looking at whatever we can do to support this. The road district, itself, will probably pay for the signs for the road district properties and the fire district would certainly be on board.”
Benefits of rural addressing include: improved emergency vehicle response capabilities; improved utility company response capabilities; permanence of address; elimination of readdressing for mailing purposes; allowance of rural delivery of consumer goods; improved orientation of new residents; improved voter registration; accommodation of future development.
Commissioners are expected to discuss possible funding options in the coming months.
