The Lawrence County Commission earmarked $1 million in unassigned funds received in 2022 to the Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center project, which is slated for an Aug. 12, 2024 substantial completion date and is located adjacent to Tatanka on Deadwood Hill. Pioneer file photo
DEADWOOD – The Lawrence County Commission approved the assignment of $1 million in unassigned 2022 funding to the new Public Safety & Services Center project, as well as a $102,300 budget supplement, Dec. 27.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder reported on the 2022 unassigned fund balance.
“If you remember, back in October, we received that $446,159.46 for that Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund and we’ll receive that same in ’23, as well. The only strings attached to this cash was you couldn’t use it for lobbying,” McGruder said. “Going through our revenues, there are three of them that pointed out, which equal about $500,000, Planning and Zoning was $147,000 over what we had budgeted for revenue. Register of Deeds was $199,000 what we had budgeted for revenue, and then gaming came in at $71,000, so that comes out to $964,997.04, so I was looking to see if we could make a motion to assign $1 million to the Public Services and Safety Center or future use, if need be. Just putting it in savings and setting it aside, so if we need it in the future, we have access to it.”
“A terrible problem to have,” joked Commissioner Randall Rosenau.
“Like I said, we did the transfers and we all know that building in Lawrence County has been crazy, so all of Amber (Vogt’s) fees are up and that, so I did increase that for this year. And, of course, getting that $446,000 was unanticipated, as well.”
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said it doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be spent on the project.
“But if it is spent on the project, it can be spent on things like not having to dip into the opt out. It could help to meet contingency costs for the project, because the contingency’s rather low,” said Outka.
In other business and following a public hearing during which no public comment was made, the Commission approved a resolution for a supplemental budget to the general fund court-appointed attorney for $100,000 and coroner salary for $2,300. The funds to cover these amounts will come from unappropriated cash balances and estimated revenues in the designated fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.