County, city adopt 3-year dispatch agreement

BELLE FOURCHE –– Belle Fourche and Butte County have recently approved a three-year agreement for dispatch services.
The city of Belle Fourche has contracted with Butte County to provide dispatch operations since 2007. The new agreement is slated to span from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Underneath the umbrella of responsibilities designated to the city in the agreement, the city is liable for the purchase and maintenance of radio equipment needed for its emergency service departments and vehicles that are compatible with the county’s dispatch systems and provide the county with the names and contact information of all city employees who may need to be contact by the dispatch center in the event of an emergency.
Under the purview of Butte County, the agreement entails that the county is responsible for answering and dispatching all emergency and administrative calls that originate within the city and to provide all telephonic, recording, radio control stations, and software equipment necessary to carry out those services. Additionally, the county is obligated to supply quarterly financial reports as requested by the city and to manage the recording keeping of calls originating from within the city limits.
As for the agreement’s payment provision, the city agreed to pay up to 50% of operational costs of the center, not to exceed $384,769 for 2022, $396,312 for 2023, and $408,201 for 2024.
In the past, the governmental organizations have experienced difficulties related to sharing the financial share of equipment expenses mandated by the state 911 board. In fact, the issue was the primary sticking point around this time last year, leading to lengthy negotiations between the parties and resulted in the expiration of the service contract for more than three months before an agreement was met. At that time, the county and city reached an agreement, but only for a one-year period.
In the past, the county and the city operated under three-year agreements.
Although the county and city split the operation expenses down the middle in theory, the county has historically picked up the tab for any overages caused by extra expenses or state-mandated technological upgrades. And those additional expenses can add up quickly.
About six years ago, the county performed $500,000 worth of state-mandated dispatch upgrades. Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere previously told the Pioneer that those types of required upgrades are not rare and that if the county continued to operate a dispatch center, they have no choice but to pony up the money.
Rather than a flat dollar contribution from the city, a specific clause was added to the agreement that would require the city to assist with state-mandated technology upgrades. The clause states that should mandated upgrades or unforeseen costs arise that exceed the year’s operational budget by more than 5%, the two entities would split the expense equally, with the city agreeing to pay up to $70,000 of the increased cost.
Another addition to the agreement involves the facilitation of a user’s board for the entities involved in dispatch services. The user board will be comprised of one representative from each of the following entities: Butte County Commission, Belle Fourche City Council, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Fourche Police Department, Butte County Dispatch employees, Butte County Fire Protection Association, ambulance service, Butte County 911/Emergency Management, and other entities invited to participate, as appropriate.
According to the agreement, either party can withdraw from the agreement by providing written notice of its intention to the other party no later than six months preceding the year of the desired withdrawal.
The topic of a potential dispatch merger has been a hot button issue in Butte County for the last couple of years. As a result, the agreement includes a section associated to discussion or negotiation related to future operations of the dispatch center which recognizes that the city of Belle Fourche provides up to 50% of the operating revenue for the center, and as such, will be included and may participate in those activities.
The agreement states that 20-days’ notice should be given to the city should the county anticipate upcoming discussion or negotiations related to any potential merger or transfer of dispatch services within Butte County.
The Belle Fourche City Council signed off on the amended document during its April 4 meeting, and Mayor Randy Schmidt and Finance Officer Bethany Estes signed the agreement April 5. The Butte County Commission Tuesday approved the agreement, with Butte County Auditor Annie Reich and Chairman Kim Richards authorizing the document with their signatures.
