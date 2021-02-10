County awards $1.1M in 2021 paving, chip seal projects

DEADWOOD — The first line of business on the County Commission agenda for Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema was a bid opening for three major paving and chip seal projects for 2021, as $1.1 million in projects were awarded, contracts signed, and notice to proceed issued Tuesday.
“The projects all came in below the engineer’s estimate,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “I was satisfied with the bid prices on all three projects, especially the chip seal.”
A 2021 chip sealing project for the St. Onge Road and Vanocker Canyon Road went to Simon for $269,501.
The project involves a 4.65-mile chip seal and fog seal on St. Onge Road, starting at SD Hwy 34 in St. Onge, going south 4.65 miles, budgeted at $186,000, and a 4.82-mile chip seal and fog seal on Vanocker Canyon Road from the Meade County Line south to the intersection of Nemo Road, budgeted for $192,800.
The engineer’s estimate was $295,607 for both the St. Onge Road and the Vanocker Canyon Road, combined.
Two other bids were submitted on the project: Bituminous Paving, $328,347 and Jensen Sand & Gravel, $293,215.
A Maitland Road grading and paving project was awarded to Simon for $503,665.
The project involves a 1.2-mile asphalt pavement installation on Maitland Road from McDermott to Christensen Drive, budgeted at $500,000.
The engineer’s estimate was $557,937.
Two other bids were submitted on the project: GTI Companies, Inc., $586,527.77 and Sacrison, $514,514.14.
A St. Onge mill and overlay project was awarded to Sacrison Paving for $304,404.
The project involves a 1.25-mile asphalt mill and overlay on St. Onge Road, from the junction of US Hwy 85 east and north, budgeted at $300,000.
Three other bids were submitted on the project: Simon, $307,230; Western Construction, $329,389; and GTI Companies, $363,492.
The engineer’s estimate was $355,952.
After vetting the numbers, Bonnema recommended awarding low bids on each of these projects, the commission following his recommendation.
“We don’t tell them when to start just when they have to be completed by which is October 15, 2021,” Bonnema said. “But if a contractor decides to start a project before the rally they have to be completed by July 30, 2021 so that it does not interfere with the rally traffic. The Maitland Road Project is the only project that is allowed to be worked on during the rally, since it is a gravel road and doesn’t see as much bike traffic on it during the rally.”
