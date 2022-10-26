NORTHERN HILLS – Butte, Lawrence, and Meade counties do their due diligence when it comes to handling election ballots.
All three entities use paper ballots that are counted electronically, with election results then reported to the state.
Auditors in all three counties say that election procedures are set by state law and that both statewide and local procedures in place at each site set out to ensure that ballots cast are verily validated and counted correctly.
All three counties do, in fact, use a ballot tabulating machine, which is tested for integrity prior to the election, per state law.
Thursday, a mock trial of that system was conducted statewide.
“We take the test that we do with the automatic tabulator when we first get the thumb drive from the programmers,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “We check it to make sure that it’s reading everything correctly and that it’s counting correctly, and then we run the report. We test both machines, we run the reports, make sure that everything balances and it’s tabulating correctly.”
For example, the test would catch a misspelled name on the report.
“That’s the first step that we do. We test to make sure that everything is correct in the programming of the tabulator, that it’s reading the ballot exactly how we marked the test deck,” McGruder said. “So basically, the mock election is taking that test deck and entering it into the state total vote system and that sends it to the election night reporting, where you go to get your results.”
Test results were entered into the total vote, which is eventually reported in election night reporting.
“That’s what we were doing today; testing the Election Night reporting process,” McGruder said.
In order to ensure election security, McGruder said her office participates in a statewide training held by the Secretary of State’s Office every other year prior to the upcoming election year to review election laws. Additionally, and prior to each election, county auditors host an election school as required by SDCL 12-15-7. The purpose of the training is to instruct each precinct official on applicable laws and cover their duties on Election Day.
Butte County Auditor Annie Reich said absentee ballots are also counted with the machine on Election Day and added in to the appropriate precinct numbers.
“We count the precinct numbers when they come back from the polls, and then we compare those numbers that the machine has with the numbers that the poll workers have on their – what we call – recapitulation sheet and make sure everything matches and then we add in the absentee ballots for that precinct,” Reich said.
An absentee board reviews the ballots contained inside the box to make sure that signatures match, all the details are there, and then they come up here to be counted by the tabulating machine.
Reich said three statewide mock elections occur prior to the official one on Election Day.
“Our county also does two extra ones during that time, before the election,” Reich said.
“This testing is open for public inspection. Notice of this fact is published giving the location, date and time of the testing. My team takes great pride in testing the machines to ensure the ballots are recorded and counted correctly,” McGruder said.
Tabulation machines are also tested the day of the election with 50 ballots.
If there is an issue with the count, it goes to the resolution board and they have to figure out what’s wrong with that ballot and why it didn’t get counted, Reich said.
“They determine if it can be counted or not. Like maybe the voter marked something wrong. Maybe they marked it with an ‘X’ instead of filling in the circle. The machine will kick it out, say, ‘This doesn’t look like a valid ballot.’ So the resolution board will review it, say, ‘Well, they just put an X, instead of circling it, so, yes, this is a valid ballot.’”
The election board then fills out a completely new ballot that mirrors the voter’s ballot.
Reich emphasized ballot boxes are sealed and locked until the polls close.
“They cannot open that box at any time during the day. If somebody drops their phone in there, I’m sorry. You’re going to have to wait until after the polls are closed and it comes back to our office, so we can unlock it and count it,” she said. “We cannot unlock that ballot box, once they take the ballots out and people start voting.”
Reich said she feels Butte County has a very good system, and she feels very comfortable and confident in that system.
“I completely understand that everybody wants to make sure that their vote is counted correctly. I feel the same way. And we’re going to do everything in our ability to make sure that that happens,” she said.
As for actual voting, each voter is required to provide identification pursuant to state law.
“Election integrity is paramount,” McGruder said. “My staff and I are well trained in the procedures and execution of the election process. I am confident that all of my staff members and election workers share this same sentiment and not only believe it, but also adhere to the highest standards. I and my deputies have taken an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States and the State of South Dakota. It is also worth noting that because of the testing procedures I have the utmost confidence in the election equipment, to include the automatic tabulator machines that we use. I invite anyone with questions to contact me.”
Once Election Day comes and the polls close, ballot boxes, sealed with mechanical/tamper-proof seals, are delivered to the auditor’s office by two election board officials; one from each political party.
Only then are the seals broken and the ballots prepared for counting.
An important part of the certification is an acknowledgment of a certain number of ballots were received. This starting number of ballots is noted on the certification and used at the to recap the voted ballots for the day, McGruder said.
“After the polls close, the precinct official counts all of the unused ballots and subtracts that total from the official ballots received at the beginning of the day. The difference should match the total the number of voters in the poll book,” she said.
Once ballots begin to be counted, they are run through the automatic tabulator machine.
“Ballots are run through the tabulator; the number of ballots are compared to the recap report from the precinct for accuracy. The report is printed off the tabulator and then manually entered to report to the Secretary of state the results,” said Helen Jensen, Meade County auditor.
Both unused and voted ballots are accounted for, once ballots are counted and reported. Ballots are sealed and retained secure for 22 months.
“Our election board and auditor’s office staff take great pride in our work and take our responsibility very seriously,” Jensen said.
Election day is Nov. 8.
