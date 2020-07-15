County approves courthouse entryway fix, halts roof replacement

DEADWOOD — A fix that addresses a public safety issue at the Lawrence County Courthouse was approved by the county commission Tuesday, while a roof replacement project’s price tag continues to climb skyward, prompting county commissioners to place the project on hold until a potential second bid is secured.
Because commissioners previously approved emergency masonry repairs to the building June 23, a resolution declaring an emergency for courthouse roof and masonry repairs was approved formalizing that action and a follow-up discussion on the matter was held.
Steve Williams of Williams & Associates Architecture, who was hired as a project consultant on the repairs, addressed the commission.
“I think you want to move forward fairly quickly with the concern over the entry,” Williams said. “I would probably move forward a little more cautiously with the rest of the project. But however you move forward, I think you want to do it with a firm that can combine both masonry and roofing.”
In April, Renaissance Roofing of Belvidere, Ill. was hired to provide general scope for restoration of the copper roof system on the main roof, the tower dome roof, tower cupola, and decorative copper elements of the tower in the amount of $7,610. Renaissance does both masonry and roofing.
“On the other hand, I think it’s a little spooky to effectively write a blank check to allow them to do the rest of the project,” Williams said. “Working on this entry and getting that resolved as a way to sort of test drive that and then continue to evolve into the rest of the project and see how that goes. I’m just always a little nervous about open-ended deals.”
In a written report to the commission, Williams said the cupola, main roof, and limited masonry areas are in need of immediate attention, while the copper roof at the cupola and main roof are overdue for replacement and are experiencing leaks.
Recently replaced copper tiles at the cupola roof are not adequately secured and compromise water tightness, and masonry conditions at the cupola are significantly degraded with numerous cracks apparent, mortar joints having failed, and the structural integrity of the masonry cupola walls and columns questionable, as daylight can be seen through some of the cracks in the masonry.
A brick a terracotta ledge above the east main entry has experienced significant movement.
“Several pieces have settled several inches and represent a safety concern at the main building entry,” Williams said. “There are two areas above the east entry which appear to be in failure or as close to failure due to water intrusion through the roofing at the ledges and subsequently compromise of the mortar which holds and supports the masonry. These units appear to cantilever beyond the wall line, which raises additional concerns about their attachment. These areas should be addressed immediately.”
Williams added that masonry and/or terracotta could fall from the building at any time.
On June 16, county officials and Renaissance Roofing principals engaged the services of a crane to explore the condition of the roof and identified an unexpected and potentially hazardous situation just above the courthouse’s Sherman Street entrance.
An estimate provided by Renaissance Roofing to do a temporary covering on the area amounts to $35,200 to allow the entrance to be open to the public. As of now, the entrance can only be used as an emergency exit.
Previously, the commission fully expected the cost of the courthouse roof replacement to exceed $1 million. This week, they received news that it would be closer to $2 million, as Lon Gorsch of Renaissance Roofing provided commissioners with an email estimate of approximately $1.7 million to perform the roof repairs, which does not include masonry repairs.
Commissioner Daryl Johnson found a contact in Bozeman, Mont., recommended by a local roofing professional that performs the same type of work Renaissance Roofing does and asked the commission to consider asking them to bid the project, as well.
Williams said a second opinion is always good.
“I know the insurance company is encouraging us to move quickly and get this done,” Williams said. “On the other hand, I think that’s kind of a game changer for me. I’d like to have them come down and look at it too, and I think it would be worthwhile taking the time to see if they could come down.”
Commissioners decided the company Johnson mentioned will be contacted to hopefully provide an estimate on roof repairs this week.
The roof was damaged in hailstorms that occurred on June 29 and July 29, 2018, and the estimate from the insurance company was approximately $693,000 to replace it.
The Lawrence County Courthouse was constructed in the early 1900s. The copper roof in place was installed in 1960. It was determined by the county’s insurance carrier that the copper roof on the courthouse is in need of replacement. During a June 16 consult, a team of professionals evaluated both the copper roof and the masonry components of the building, and it was confirmed that the copper roof is in poor condition and at risk for further water infiltration and resulting damage.
“Lawrence County staff has confirmed the current courthouse roof is experiencing leaks, particularly at the northeast corner,” Williams said. “The exact locations of the leaks were not located during the inspection … This roof consists of hundreds of feet of seams. Seams at valleys, hips, and transitions to flat cornices are all potential leak locations particularly given that the roof is approximately 60 years old. Numerous hail and wind storms, along with ongoing thermal expansion and contraction of the copper panels and fittings, will ultimately compromise the welded and crimped seams and result in leaks.”
An inspection of the masonry components at the same time revealed many unknown problems, including imminent failure of several masonry elements, posing the risk of falling debris and prompting the closure of the front entrance in order to protect the public.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.