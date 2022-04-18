Council torn on potential hours of operation changes at Belle Fourche Landfill

BELLE FOURCHE — After two split votes, the Belle Fourche City Council could not reach a consensus about whether to adjust the hours of operation on Saturdays at the city-owned landfill.
Currently, Saturday operation hours at the landfill change twice a year – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Oct. 1 to April 30. The recommendation from the city’s public works committee was to modify the hours on Saturdays, being open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. year-round.
The topic was the source of discussion during the council’s April 4 meeting.
After Mayor Randy Schmidt finished reading aloud the agenda item and requested a motion and second on the topic, Councilman Randy Sowers immediately moved to table the issue.
“I believe new council representation would like the opportunity to voice their vote on that,” he said, referring to three new council representatives who are slated to be seated in May. “And I would like to give them the opportunity to do so.”
Councilman Vern Hintz seconded Sowers’ motion.
Councilwoman Rebecca Larson voiced concern about tabling the issue as the springtime begins an uptick on the usage of the landfill.
“I understand the sentiment of wanting to wait for some new opinions, but I believe the summer is kind of a busy season, and I don’t know what effect that makes on the landfill, setting those hours now versus waiting another month or six weeks,” she said. “I guess I would just like to get it cleaned up and figured out sooner than later for those reasons …”
Sowers said that he received information from Public Works Director Dirk Hoffman related to the typical usage at the landfill, as well as the costs of staffing and revenue.
“Wage wise, and the hours we’re going to be open, and the amount of tonnage we could hit is close to a wash,” he said. “It isn’t like we’re losing a ton of money there. I know that it might be an inconvenience for employees, but I think that we should afford the time to consider all options.”
Although it had been in the past, the municipal landfill no longer allows commercial dumping on Saturdays, which Sowers said would increase revenue for the city on those days.
“I think that it should be considered a little more fully beings how people coming on board this council have some considerable experience (related to) landfill,” Sowers said.
Hoffman explained that to offer commercial dumping on Saturdays, the city would have to increase their staffing expenses to accommodate the waste.
“You’re going to have to have a full staff there to start doing commercial because we’ll end up having to bale it,” he said. “And I’d recommend that we wouldn’t loose fill it, because we have enough problems with paper and plastic blowing around.”
Additionally, Hoffman said that the city doesn’t lose those commercial customers due to not accepting their waste on the weekend. Instead, he said it is not uncommon for those customers to be lined up at the landfill around 5 a.m. on Mondays, awaiting the 7 a.m. opening of the facility.
Assistant Finance Officer Jason LaFayette weighed in, saying that the city would incur the additional expense of paying overtime to fully staff the landfill an additional day.
Having gotten in the weeds related to side topics, Larson clarified that the discussion should be focused on the motion to table the topic.
Schmidt asked for a vote on whether to table the proposed change in the hours of operation.
Councilman Monte Talkington opposed tabling the issue, saying that if future councilmembers disagree with the change, they can bring the topic back to the full council for reconsideration.
“I think that we ought to go ahead and vote on it instead of tabling it,” he said.
Councilman Bob Somervold weighed in.
“We’re looking out for the city of Belle Fourche, the taxpayers’ dollar,” he said, adding that he is in support of the modification due to information he’d received indicating that the simple change would save the city approximately $7,000 per year.
“I agree, I think to allow that consistency to have it the same time every Saturday throughout the year instead of having to change it twice a year,” Councilwoman Annie Reich said. “I think it should be the same all year long. I like that idea.”
The ensuing vote failed to garner the support need to table the topic, resulting in a split 6-3 vote with Sowers, Hintz, and Councilman Derrick Erhart in support.
Talkington moved and Reich seconded to approve the public works committee recommendation to augment the landfill’s Saturday hours to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round.
Before the council voted, Larson said that she was unsure whether 2 p.m. was a reasonable closing time, particularly during the warmer months.
“In the summertime when it’s nice and you’re doing the projects, by 2 o’clock, you might just be getting to the big part of (a project),” she said, suggesting perhaps 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which might better accommodate the community. “I’m OK with shorter and people can make that work, but I would just like to see that open later in the summertime if possible.”
After discovering that he’d received supplementary financial figures, by request, related to the landfill, Sowers questioned how the council could make a determination at that point without all of the necessary material to do so.
Schmidt asked for a vote on the new motion, which would approve the change recommended by the committee. Again, the vote was split, 4-4, with Councilwoman Heidi Parker, Reich, Talkington, and Somervold in favor and Larson, Sowers, Erhart, and Hintz against.
Although Kellen Willert, one of the city’s attorneys, advised Schmidt that as the mayor, he could vote to break the tie, Schmidt declined to do so. As a result, the motion failed, leaving the city landfill hours as they currently are for now.
