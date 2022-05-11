Council revisits fire ordinances

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s city council approved second reading on an ordinance amending fire protection and prevention guidelines.
Individuals may set fires within city limits when authorized by the fire chief and having a City of Whitewood Open Fire Permit. Six requirements must be met:
• At least two acres in residential zoned lots;
• Maximum size of 20 feet square;
• Minimum snow coverage of 6 inches;
• No wind predicted for 24 hours within the scheduled burn;
• Notification of City Hall and fire chief; and
• Following of the city’s open fire permit process.
Requirements for burning in business and industrial zones are the same. However, the maximum size is 30 feet square.
Fees are $5 for residential and $50 for businesses. The residential fee spans a burning season, with the business fee spanning one burn.
Prescribed burns, and burning in grates on private property, are not affected by these ordinances.
This process began when a person recently started a fire within city limits but did not realize no open burning is allowed. However, this person did have a state permit.
“The state told us the state permit does not trump the city’s, so we have added this to our city burn ordinance,” Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon said.
