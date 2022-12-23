STURGIS — Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vandewater was seen digging out cars to make way for emergency vehicles during the major snowstorm last week.

That was just one of the examples of city crews, businesses, and residents who all went above and beyond their call of duty to help each other during the storm, and members of the Sturgis City Council made sure to recognize them for their hard work.

