Top, Sturgis Public Works crews move snow along Harley-Davidson Way during the snow storm last week. Above, a city of Sturgis plow moves snow on Fulton Street during last week’s storm. Photos courtesy of Deb Holland
STURGIS — Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vandewater was seen digging out cars to make way for emergency vehicles during the major snowstorm last week.
That was just one of the examples of city crews, businesses, and residents who all went above and beyond their call of duty to help each other during the storm, and members of the Sturgis City Council made sure to recognize them for their hard work.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst said the city has 80 miles of roadway, and street crews worked 12-15-hour days clearing snow for several days in a row. Unlike many other cities in the Northern Hills, Zerbst said Sturgis does not use private contractors to clear snow, but rather lets the city crews handle snow removal. Additionally, Zerbst said city plows went out with ambulances and emergency vehicles to plow a clear path for them to get to various calls.
Zerbst also praised city information staff Deb Holland and Dave Smith, who kept residents updated about road conditions through text and Internet updates.
“Last week our city experienced a near historic level storm,” Zerbst wrote in a prepared statement. “We had four days of blizzard that many of us have not seen for decades. It’s times like these that our town comes together and we really show who we are. I want to extend a big thank you to everyone in our town who helped out neighbors, family and friends. That is who our community is and what we’re known for.”
