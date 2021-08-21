Council approves Laurel Street bid

WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s city council granted approval for the Whitewood Laurel Street and Utility Improvement Project low bid Monday night.
Quinn Construction, Inc. submitted a low bid of $1,643,947. It was one of three bids, with the others being from Mainline Contracting ($1,999.805.70) and Ainsworth-Benning Construction ($2,713,456.78).
Approval of the Quinn Construction bid depends on approval from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
Both entities received the project information Tuesday, Aug. 17. “We’re waiting for them to go through everything and make sure it’s right,” Whitewood City Finance Officer Cory Heckenlaible said Wednesday.
This project calls for replacing all sewer and some water mains along with some curb and gutter, plus some sidewalks. Additionally, the street will received a milled-down overlay.
“That’s totally up to the contractor,” Heckenlaible said when asked how many phases this project will feature. “They’ll probably let us know what they’re going to do first.”
After approval is granted, plans are sent to Whitewood’s engineer. He will contact the contractors.
Heckenlaible said the affected area spans roughly five blocks. It starts at the Laurel-Meade street intersection and ends at the city limits, he added.
Approximately six businesses and 10 homes will be affected, according to Heckenlaible.
The city has received two grants with a combined value of $1 million. A Rural Development loan will take care of the rest.
Heckenlaible said the project must be completed by July 2022.
