Coronavirus fears empty local store supplies, goods

NORTHERN HILLS — With the awareness and fears of coronavirus rising throughout the world, some people, including those in the Northern Hills, have taken to prepare for the outbreak by stocking up on supplies in preparation of the spreading of the virus.
The Pioneer reached out to stores throughout the Northern Hills to see the impact that this has had on their supply, specifically on items such as soap, face masks, toilet paper, dog and cat food, and of course hand sanitizer.
Jared Lueders, a manager of Lueders Food Center in Spearfish, said the store is low on toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
“(Monday) was pretty much the day that our toilet paper got hit pretty hard,” Lueders said. “We still have some left on our shelf. We should have another shipment coming Thursday.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there was nearly no toilet paper left on the shelves.
Lueders said he would try to order more of these items for the next shipment.
Ryan Meyer, manager and owner of Grocery Mart in Sturgis, also spoke to the status of his store.
When asked if his supplies are depleting, he said “Not at the moment, the only thing we’ve run out of is hand sanitizer, and it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any of that any time soon.”
Meyer mentioned that the warehouse he orders supplies from is also out of hand sanitizer, and won’t have more for weeks.
“I’ve watched it pretty close, I’ve been kind of following it the last three weeks and the advantage I got because I own my own business and I do all my own inventory control, is I built it up,” Meyer said. “I mean I was able to fill my store up with toilet paper, water, wipes, so right now we’re sitting really good. Got plenty of everything, but it’s fluid. It could change at any minute.”
The next thing that is going to be gone, Meyer predicts, is Clorox wipes.
“They’re going to be on short supply real quick,” Meyer said. “People are getting prepared for it and it’s definitely noticeable.”
The rapid slash of toilet paper is also seen at Grocery Mart.
Meyer said the reasoning that his customers have provided for the shortage is, “some of the people believe they’re going to be holed up in their house for weeks, who knows, for a period of time and they just don’t want to run out of that product.”
Pet food is another product that is now diminishing in some stores for the same reasoning of being stuck at home for an unknown amount of time.
Meyer has seen customers stockpiling entire carts full of these supplies, which have also included canned goods.
“In my opinion, it’s going to get worse, I think. Eventually, you’re going to see the virus in Rapid City or South Dakota, and I think that’s when it’s going to kind of take off,” Meyer said.
Meyer said he’s tracked the virus on social media on a national level.
“I’ve been watching different feeds from New York, Las Vegas, Seattle, L.A., and the stores there are going crazy, and so that’s why I’m watching,” Meyer said. “I’m kind of watching the national picture what the other stores are dealing with and I’m trying to get ready, and I think I am. I’m pretty well ahead of it. But hey, if we sell it all, that’s what we’re here to do.”
Meyer has not taken to raising prices on the vanishing items as some stores have across the nation and doesn’t plan on it.
“It’s just interesting to see how it’s developing, but the worst is yet to come I believe,” said Meyer.
Ed Reid, manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Sturgis, said he has had to find a secondary distributor for some sanitizing products to keep them stocked on store shelves.
“We’ve just been wiped out of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes,” he said. “We’ve had to go to other suppliers for those items.”
Reid said he’s not surprised about the run on products.
“People are concerned and want things that will protect them,” he said.
Lynn’s staff had just restocked disinfectant wipes Monday afternoon, but had no hand sanitizer, either in the larger bottles or smaller travel-sized bottles, on the shelves.
But unlike the big box retailers, Lynn’s did have plenty of toilet paper on the shelves.
Many stores declined to comment on the status of their stores.
At many big box retailers the shelves for toilet paper, paper towels, soap, and face masks are nearly bare. And seemingly as fast as employees can restock them, eager customers scoop items up.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kristi Noem said the first presumptive cases have been identified in South Dakota, including a man in his 60s from Pennington County who died. Noem was quick to point out that the man had underlying medical conditions, and a medical examination would be conducted to identify the cause of his death.
The cases have all been confirmed by the state laboratory and will be sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
To learn more about COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.