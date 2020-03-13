Coronavirus closures and postponements

Following the emergency declarations by Gov. Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump numerous cancellations or postponements have been announced.
People are encouraged to contact their destinations in advance of traveling.
The following is not a complete list but a growing list.
DEADWOOD:
Deadwood’s St. Paddy’s Leprechaun Olympics games scheduled for today and the St. Paddy’s Parade on Saturday, March 14 will be cancelled.
SPEARFISH:
The Spearfish School District will be closing March 16-20 in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Spring Break. During this time there will be no school activities or events. In addition, there will be no Kids Club programming or any non-school entities permitted on school grounds.
Beginning tonight, public facilities including the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center, Grace Balloch Memorial Library, and Spearfish City Hall will be closed to the general public through next week, with availability to certain offices by appointment only.
The regular Spearfish City Council meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, is still scheduled and will be open to the public, though people who are showing any signs of illness are encouraged to stay home and provide any comments for public hearings, etc., in writing prior to the meeting.
These public facilities will reopen at a later date per evaluation of the pandemic and state recommendations.
LEAD:
The Lead-Deadwood School District is closed for the week of March 16-20. All school activities, as well as practices are canceled for the week of March 16-20 as well.
STURGIS:
The city of Sturgis has made the decision to close the Sturgis Public Library and the Sturgis Community Center effective Monday, March 16.
The closure will be in place until at least March 23. An extended closure may be determined if deemed necessary, city officials said. All scheduled events and activities at these facilities during this closure are also canceled.
City staff at these facilities will remain working at the facilities and will be conducting a deep cleaning and sanitization process.
All other city offices will remain open and city staff will be available to assist the public with routine business. The Finance Office/Municipal Billing Office temporarily located in the Community Center will remain open and accessible during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday.
Customers will need to access the Finance Office by using the doors on the north side of the building.
On Friday, March 20, the Finance/Utility Billing Office will be closed while they move the office back to City Hall at 1040 Harley-Davidson Way.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city continues to monitor information from the State Department of Health as well as local healthcare providers. These closures are preventative measures to assist with keeping our community safe, he said.
BELLE FOURCHE:
The Belle Fourche School District will be cancelling school and all school-related activities effective today from 4:00 pm through next week, March 16-20. All practices, field trips, kindergarten screenings, Middle School play, concerts, and any outside group activities are cancelled and may be rescheduled on an individual basis.
