Corn Fest to raise money for animal shelter this weekend

DEADWOOD — This weekend will be all about the corn in Deadwood!

That’s what Blake Havergerg, organizer of the 15th annual Corn Fest, said. The event invites community members from the Lead-Deadwood area to stop by Lee Street Station to enjoy some grilled, butter-dipped corn on the cob, while raising money for the Twin Cities Animal Shelter. This year it will be held from 2 p.m. to close, Saturday and Sunday. Big Trout Deli will also be there selling brats and ribs, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the animal shelter.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.