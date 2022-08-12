Corn Fest to raise money for animal shelter this weekend

DEADWOOD — This weekend will be all about the corn in Deadwood!
That’s what Blake Havergerg, organizer of the 15th annual Corn Fest, said. The event invites community members from the Lead-Deadwood area to stop by Lee Street Station to enjoy some grilled, butter-dipped corn on the cob, while raising money for the Twin Cities Animal Shelter. This year it will be held from 2 p.m. to close, Saturday and Sunday. Big Trout Deli will also be there selling brats and ribs, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the animal shelter.
Haverberg, owner of the Martin & Mason Hotel, the Wood Nickel Casino, and Lee Street Station said the event started with four Deadwood friends who wanted to do something fun in the community. So, they bought 1,200 ears of corn, grilled it up, made it delicious, and tried to give it away. But so many people wanted to pay them for the delicious sweet corn, they decided to use the opportunity to raise money for the animal shelter. For the last 12 years, volunteers have worked to soak the corn ears, grill it, dip it in butter, and offer it to the public for a free-will donation.
“We tried to give it away for free, but people wanted to pay something,” he said. “People have been very, very generous. Through the years, politicians have wanted to come in and speak, but it’s about the corn. We try to limit it to just corn. It’s all about the corn! That’s our motto.”
Last year, Haverberg said the event raised more than $4,000, which the Twin City Animal Shelter uses to fund its community spay and neuter program, as well as to pay for necessary medical costs for animals that are brought in. Gayle Bunch, of the Twin City Animal Shelter, said the Corn Fest is one of two of the shelter’s biggest fundraisers for the year. The funds are primarily used to help people within a 25-mile radius of Lead-Deadwood offset the costs of spaying and neutering pets. The shelter provides vouchers for pet owners to receive that service.
“I always tell people, if you’re not spaying and neutering, you’re euthanizing because there aren’t enough homes for all of them.”
Bunch attributes the shelter’s spay and neuter program to the lower numbers of animals they see now. In 2001, when the Twin City Animal Shelter started management with volunteers, she said they took in 356 animals. That number has decreased almost every year, she said. Last year there were 149 animals at the shelter. Of those, she said 99 of them were returned to their owners, 45 were adopted, and one very sick dog was euthanized.
“I firmly believe that spay and neuter is the most important thing in an animal’s life,” she said. “There aren’t enough homes for all of them. To us, spay and neuter is of the utmost importance.”
