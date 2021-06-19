Construction season in full swing

STURGIS — It’s long been said that South Dakota has two seasons – winter and road construction.
All signs indicate that road construction season is in full swing.
Kris Hubbard, who lives in the Valhalla subdivision in Boulder Canyon, has made a point of leaving early in the morning for trips to town to avoid traffic back-ups due to a milling project on U.S. Highway 14A in the canyon.
“I left my house early enough this morning that I avoided a long wait,” she said Friday. “Even when you get stuck, it’s only about 10 minutes – 15 minutes at the most.”
The goal of the project team was to keep the wait to 10 minutes, said South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Project Engineer Brenda Flottmeyer.
“We know even 10 minutes is a long time to wait, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it as short as possible,” she said.
The $3.4 million project starts at the mouth of Boulder Canyon and goes all the way to Deadwood. Crews are milling off the existing surface and putting on an overlay. They will resurface the entire nine miles from Sturgis to Deadwood and then redo all the guardrail sections as well, Flottmeyer said.
Traffic is being diverted with a pilot car and flaggers in the two-lane section during the milling and guardrail operations. That section covers about three miles from the Sturgis city limits to the Boulder Canyon Country Club.
“We’re focusing on the two-lane section getting that milled. Hopefully that will be completed by the end of today,” Flottmeyer said Friday. “Then we will start in on cleaning up the guardrail areas and getting them surfaced so that we can start laying down the new surface hopefully toward the end of next week.”
In the other section from the golf course to Deadwood, crews have completed the milling and overlay of the inside lanes. They will return to do the outside lanes later.
Travelers through the canyon will be driving on a milled road surface and encouraged to consider an alternate route if possible, Flottmeyer said. Motorcycles are advised to use caution when driving through the work zone, particularly in areas where travel on the milled road surface is present.
The prime contractor on the project is Western Construction, Inc. from Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is July 29.
“We have to be done before the Rally. The 29th is our target date and we are doing everything we can to make that happen,” Flottmeyer said.
