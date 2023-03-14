BELLE FOURCHE — The constructing of passing lanes and turn lanes on S.D. Highway 34 between Belle Fourche and is slated to begin today.
“The initial work will consist of temporary fence and slit fence installation, which is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather dependent,” said Joel FLesner, the project engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT). “Work will then transition into passing lane and turn lane construction starting on March 27.”
There will be seven total work areas that will be between one-half mile to one mile in length. Of the seven construction areas, four will be passing lane areas, two will be turn lane areas, and one will be curb and gutter construction in St. Onge.
“The purpose of adding passing and turn lanes is to improve safety and relieve traffic congestion,” said Flesner.
During construction, Hwy. 34 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone during working hours, with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.
“Motorists can expect 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopping traffic, uneven or rough surfaces, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway,” Flesner added.
Construction will be paused during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August, and the project is slated to be complete by Oct. 27.
