STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone.
Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was some concern for traffic backups on the busy section of highway, but all seems to be going well.
“We were anticipating some traffic issues. We have done projects through this stretch and know there can be backups, but we have not seen the backups we have seen in the past,” Baker said.
The DOT placed additional signage going into the construction zone asking people to use both lanes until they must go through the zipper merge. They also are using electronic signage on the project.
Ethan Dschaak, principal at Piedmont Valley Elementary School who lives in Sturgis and commutes daily, said he had the same concerns about traffic backups when the project was first announced.
“I leave early enough in the morning (6 a.m.) so it isn’t much of an issue, but going home it is a bit more challenging. It takes a little longer,” Dschaak said. “There’s usually a string of cars through the construction. Sometimes you just have to be patient and deal with it.”
The $38 million construction project, which began in early summer and took a hiatus during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, will replace the aging Exit 37 overpass as well as the Tilford Port of Entry building along Interstate 90 south of Sturgis.
As part of the project, the new Exit 37 bridge will be reconfigured to remove the existing skew of Pleasant Valley Road. It also re-aligns the ramps to meet current design standards, according to the SDDOT’s project summary.
Exit 37 is busy during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with vehicles taking the exit which leads to Fort Meade Way – a direct path to the Buffalo Chip Campground and Hwy. 34. Part of the project will entail extending the exit ramps for additional capacity.
The interchange modification also would realign Pleasant Valley Road to create a perpendicular crossing of the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern (RCP&E) Railroad and mainline I-90 to the south of the existing bridge.
Additionally, a new 3,100 square-foot Tilford Port of Entry will be constructed including a new building, new parking lot, and new E-Screening infrastructure.
Baker said the building improvements will allow for more thorough and sheltered inspections.
“The inspection bay is indoors and there will be a basement to the building. And inspectors can go down below a vehicle and inspect it from beneath,” he said.
Construction will continue through the fall with a deadline of Nov. 18 to complete both the west-bound I-90 off ramp and the east-bound I-90 on ramp. After that time, crews will be hauling dirt from the Port of Entry site to the Exit 37 site in anticipation for work to begin again in the spring.
Construction on the Port of Entry building will continue through the winter. The building and associated roadways must be completed before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2023, Baker said.
The total project, being done by Complete Concrete of Rapid City, is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
