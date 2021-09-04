Construction for 400-acre RC shooting range to start in spring

RAPID CITY — A shooting range that the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks plans to build in Meade County will be the finest in the state, said John Kanta, terrestrial section chief for the GF&P.
On Wednesday Kanta gave a progress report for the shooting range during the regular Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting in Rapid City. He said construction for the facility that will be located north of Rapid City, at the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Elk Creek, is expected to start in the spring and be completed by the fall. The 400-acre shooting range will be outfitted to accommodate all shooting sports, and will be open to the public year-round.
“We expect to see folks out there from the novice to the experts,” Kanta said. “It will be available for folks who want to just come out and shoot an gun or sight a rifle in, all the way up to national sports competitions.”
Kanta said the department is currently looking for architectural engineers who will help develop detailed plans for the range. Officials have been meeting with stakeholder groups from every kind of shooting sport, as well as with area property owners, to try and address any concerns and ensure that the facility serves all shooting interests.
“We’ve done quite a bit of outreach,” he said, adding that his staff has actively reached out to neighbors and adjacent property owners about the shooting range plans. “I can tell you it has been somewhat favorable. A couple neighbors aren’t excited about the range and they have concerns. Our response is to keep communication open to address those concerns and do everything possible to alleviate any safety concerns.”
Additionally, Kanta said his staff has actively met with the Meade and Pennington County Commission boards, as well as issued press releases to notify the public about the plans.
“We went through quite an effort to make sure everybody knows what we’re up to and what we’re planning to do here,” he said.
Some public concerns cited at the Meade County Commission meeting included safety and environmental issues, since the range is located near working cattle ranches. But Kanta said high berms around the property will prevent stray bullets. Additionally, he said part of the federal requirements for building the range include an environmental assessment, which would address concerns about possible lead in nearby tributaries.
