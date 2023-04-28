SPEARFISH — What goes up but never comes down? Old age.
For Spearfish citizens climbing up the ladder of innocence, HME Companies has started construction on its new senior living campus located off of Interstate 90’s Exit 17.
“We specialize in senior living that primarily are comprised of memory care, assisted living, and independent living all within the same campus,” said Lane Warzecha, vice president of development.
Just south of I-90 and east of Highway 85, near Elkhorn Ridge, the property consists of 15-acres dedicated to the campus, and 25-acres adjacent to the campus. Warzecha said the campus would have 124 housing units total.
“We looked at quite a few different parcels of ground kind of in that area, and then we kind of go into these communities and we look at senior livings. And, we take in a lot of things, you know: size, location, and proximity to amenities, future development growth opportunities.” Warzecha said. “Ultimately, it came down to, you know, this piece of ground is still within the city limits of Spearfish.”
He said as Exit 17 continues to develop with other projects, such as the Sky Ridge sports complex and workforce housing developments, the residents on campus will have more amenities nearby.
The campus won’t have any skilled nursing units, so it’s classified by the Department of Health as an assisted living center, as opposed to a nursing home.
“We also incorporate memory care, which is a little bit higher level of care, but, just a step under the nursing homes. Those are highly regulated by the state and there’s a moratorium on how many units you can have.” Warzecha said.
The campus is great for couples of different health status, Warzecha said, because as their health varies, they can receive different types of care and still reside in the same area.
The campus’s least enforced area of care is independent living.
“It’s kind of a 62-plus congregate living.” Warzecha said. “We kind of look at it as apartments for seniors, essentially. And they all get benefitted to the same common areas, and it kind of provides this continuum of care. People can age in place, if you will.”
The campus will also have assisted living and memory care.
Warzecha said construction on the buildings are anticipated to commence in summer 2024.
“We got all of our footing and foundations in, underground plumbing is going in right now, we’re kind of doing some of the site work as well, and then we’re hoping to start framing here, sometime in May.” Warzecha said.
In the future, Warzecha said the company plans to build townhomes and residential components on the 25-acres they own by the campus.
