Constitution Week proclaimed in Spearfish

SPEARFISH – Sept. 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, and to mark the occasion, Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke has proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Spearfish.
The proclamation describes, “It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition of this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary.”
Boke encouraged citizens “to use this time to study the U.S. Constitution and the foundations that the Framers of the Constitution envisioned in 1787 to protect the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.”
Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation across America.
Constitution Week was officially declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, as the result of the work of the DAR and the active role of their membership in teaching others how to study and discuss the U.S. Constitution. The local chapter of the DAR, the Catherine Thybo Chapter, will be promoting Constitution Week in Spearfish, with the goal of educating citizens about this important document and its place in history.
Mayor Boke presented the proclamation to Connie Zimbelman, of the Catherine Thybo Chapter of the DAR, on Sept. 2.
