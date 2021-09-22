Constitution Week proclaimed in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Monday, members of the Catherine Thybo chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), pictured with Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., center, joined the Deadwood City Commission in ushering in Constitution Week, which runs through Thursday. Friday, the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, marked the start of Constitution Week, originally initiated by the DAR, a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation across America.
