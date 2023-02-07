STURGIS – Water, prison, education, tax cuts, and much more were topics discussed at Saturday’s District 29 legislative cracker barrel held at the Meade County Erskine Building in Sturgis.
Sen. Dean Wink, R-Howes, and Reps. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, and Kirk Chaffee,R-Whitewood, participated in the event, which was moderated by Francie Ruebel-Alberts.
Following opening statements of three minutes each, the lawmakers were each given two minutes to answer an array of questions from Ruebel-Alberts and the audience of right around 35 people.
Wink said he sits on the Appropriations Committee and that right now what is happening in the legislature are many meetings, in an attempt to determine budgetary needs.
“I’m on appropriations, so I did not introduce any bills,” Wink said. “It’s a full-time job and I just wanted to concentrate on approps, so I don’t have any bills that I have sponsored.”
Cammack serves on State Affairs, is a Majority Whip, and said there are around 150 bills the legislature will deal with this session.
“I’m prime sponsor on the foreign ag ownership bill and that’s just starting to roll on the senate. There’s going to be some pretty robust debate on that one,” Cammack said. “I’ve got just a minor one on livestock water pipelines being able to cross county roads. It was just an issue of interpretation of that by some of the state’s attorneys. And then I’m also sponsoring some additional funding for a training facility for volunteer fire departments and firemen. It’s located here in Rapid City. It’s a cooperative venture between the municipal fire departments and the volunteer fire departments. It was just heard in committee on the Senate side last week.”
Cammack added that every bill is heard in the legislature.
“And we do not leave town until we have a balanced budget,” he said.
Chaffee, also a Majority Whip, said his one of his goals in the legislature right now is to finish the year with a balanced budget.
“And quite simply, it’s to have some reasonable, practical legislation come out,” Chaffee said. “That’s kind of our attainable goal.”
Chaffee also chairs the House Tax Committee and the Ag Land Task Force.
“So about two-thirds of the committees that work on property taxes in the state of South Dakota, I’m chair on two-thirds of them, as it stands right now.”
Chaffee has sponsored HB1164 dealing with tax deeds, HB1072, which dealt with lithium mining in the Black Hills and the severance tax, thereof.
“Also, I’m a prime sponsor on 1165 and that deals with absentee voting,” Chaffee said. “And that was a bill kind of brought with a lot of work with the county auditors to try to make some secure elections, make it easy to vote, hard to cheat with ideas brought by county auditors to help them with some clarification.”
In regards to building a new state prison in Sioux Falls, Chaffee said no legislature wants to be the one to build the new prison.
“Having said that, as it’s been proposed to us, through some of the briefings, is, it’s a matter of time and if when,” Chaffee said. “The facilities appear to be in such disrepair that it’s almost begging for a lawsuit to happen. The price tag is expensive. The last time I heard, it was close to … $600 million. So it’s nothing you want to take lightly, but it is a concern and it has to be addressed.”
In regard to water development, money appropriated last session for that purpose, and bills currently in the legislature dealing with similar subjects, legislators were asked to explain what is occurring with the state’s water systems.
“The water’s always been important, but it’s getting to be critical, now,” Wink said. “We’ve got states down river from the Missouri River and so on that are looking to get more water. I think we have to take action and it’s been several years since we ran the line to the eastern part of the state, but I’m hoping we can get this line coming down Oahe, because the Black Hills is developing quickly and it’s going to be in the next 15, 20 years, we’re going to need more water there, too, so I’m hoping that we can at least get things started. It’s probably going to be a 20- or 30-year project. We’re going to have to put money aside for research and development. So it’s not going to be a thing that will take place in the next 20, 30 years, but we have to get started and we have to get the buy-in from this big line coming down from Pierre to the Black Hills needs to get started.”
Charlie Wheeler of the Meade School Board asked regarding a bill that would lower the high school drop-out age from 18 to 16 and what the plan would be for kids who did drop out at that age, from that point on.
Cammack, who co-sponsors the bill, said the bill originated from teachers.
“Telling me nightmare stories about individuals who do not want to be there, are incredibly disruptive, and so they end up spending a whole lot of resources on this one individual, just trying to keep him or her in check,” Cammack said. “And along with that, you’re also lessening the quality of the education that the other students that are in the same environment have to suffer, along with that. As far as the provisions for those individuals, if they choose not to attend after the age of 16, we haven’t got into the weeds on that. All I know is that we’ve got students that are probably costing an additional … $30,000 to $50,000 on that one individual to handle him in the school district and then, along with that, disrupting the education of a lot of other students.”
Stephanie Kaufman asked on an update regarding the various tax cut proposals, including grocery, sales, and property tax reductions.
“There’s a real appetite for tax cut in the general citizens of South Dakota, so the number that has been tossed around, more than any other is around $100 million,” Cammack said. “There’s three main proposals that have been put out there. We hear the policy in committee, but we cannot pass the dollars without going through appropriations, which is appropriate, because that allows for those bills to be considered side by side, so that we can make some good informed decisions on that.”
The three tax cut proposals are: to eliminate sales tax on groceries; to lower the general rate of sales tax across the board to some number that would be sustainable; and to take $100,000 of valuation off the residential homes, with education being held harmless and the difference made up out of the general fund.
“One of the considerations on these proposals is sustainability,” Cammack said. “And there’s a real concern about the U.S. economy going in the other direction. So if we were to choose the sales tax on groceries, to eliminate that, that will never come back. It would be politically impossible to bring that back. If you took a general cut across the board of sales tax and we get into a bind and it’s not sustainable, it’s possible to change that sales tax rate … in my opinion, it improves the sustainability for the revenue for the state of South Dakota.”
Chaffee said from his perspective and background, looking at the $100,000 exemption on the house, there’s an interest.
Property tax is an interest that they want to do reductions on,” Chaffee said. “But you look at what that does to communities, the average house might be $100,000, so you’re exempting a good portion of that house. There’s subdivisions within Meade County where $100,000 would make maybe a third of their house exempt, so it’s a little bit of an issue there. The sales tax, I think, has a lot of flavor for that, but it’s spread thin.”
Wink said there are now three or four subgroups dealing with the issues surrounding the proposed tax cuts.
“I am cautious,” Wink said. “I do think that this country’s going to go into recession. I think the GDP’s going to be going down. So we have to be cautious of cutting taxes and then coming back later and saying, ‘Where are we going to get that money?’”
The March legislative cracker barrel will be held at 9 a.m. March 4 at the Erskine Building, 1300 Sherman St., in Sturgis and is free and open to the public.
