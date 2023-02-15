SPEARFISH — What was thought to be a typical assembly Tuesday morning, by Spearfish Middle School (SMS) students and teachers, turned out to be a celebration for Assistant Principal Brady Sumners.
Students and teachers from grades sixth through eighth flooded the Spearfish High School auditorium to listen to a motivational speech from Mike Oster, lifetime member of the South Dakota National Guard.
“The last thing I want to share with you this morning is living a life of excellence and positivity. It’s understanding, appreciating, and practicing what I call, ‘the four R’s.’” Oster said.
He closed his speech describing each of the four ‘R’s’: Responsibility, Roles, Respect, and Role Model.
“Somebody’s looking up at you and somebody’s watching your behavior, and somebody’s seeing what you’re doing, and they’re deciding they want to be like you.” Oster said. “Make sure that your behavior and what you’re modeling is worth repeating. Make sure that your attitude, which is infectious … make sure it’s worth catching.”
Middle School Principal Don Lyon, thanked Dan Engesser, owner of Prestige Auto Sales, for introducing the school to Oster and bringing him in to speak to the students.
“I heard one of his R’s was role model. You guys know what a role model is right?” Lyon asked the students “Mr. Sumners, come up here.”
Sumners stepped up onto the stage with Lyon and was instructed to cover his eyes. Lyon then ushered in Sumners family to stand behind him.
When Sumner was told to open his eyes, Lyon told him he had won the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principal’s Assistant Principal of the Year award.
Sumner was chosen out of all middle and high school assistant principals from across the entire state.
“So, once again, thank you for being amazing students.” Lyon said. “(Sumners) does not like praise, so today we’re going to praise him and show him love because it’s Valentine’s Day.”
Sumners has been the assistant principal for eight years. After his recent win, he’s now up for the Nation Assistant Principal of the Year award, amongst 49 others in the country.
“I’m not a fan of being in the limelight of things like that, but I’m very grateful for all the people around me, and they think I’m deserving of the award.” Sumners said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.