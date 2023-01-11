Gary Mule Deer.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The world-renowned Ryman Auditorium, former home of the Grand Ole Opry, was flooded with joy Jan. 6, when Spearfish’s very own Gary Mule Deer was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by 30-year member and musician, Marty Stuart.

“What was important about this is, I was inducted in the mother church of country music, Ryman Auditorium. That was as big a deal as anything, to be there at the original place, standing on stage where Hank Williams was … to be actually inducted there was as good as it gets.” Mule Deer said.

