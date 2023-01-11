NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The world-renowned Ryman Auditorium, former home of the Grand Ole Opry, was flooded with joy Jan. 6, when Spearfish’s very own Gary Mule Deer was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by 30-year member and musician, Marty Stuart.
“What was important about this is, I was inducted in the mother church of country music, Ryman Auditorium. That was as big a deal as anything, to be there at the original place, standing on stage where Hank Williams was … to be actually inducted there was as good as it gets.” Mule Deer said.
In a career spanning six decades, Mule Deer has had over 150 appearances on the Opry, and has shared the stage with over 100 country music legends, including: Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, Ray Charles, Tammy Wynette, and The Doobie Brothers.
Going back to the beginning, Mule Deer’s first performance at the Opry was in 1993. He was invited to perform by Roy Acuff, one of the Opry’s most popular performers of all time and a country music legend.
“Anything you’ve ever prepared yourself for just goes by the wayside.” Mule Deer said. “There’s just nothing like it, nothing like it.”
Mule Deer has performed on almost every major concert stage across America. He has appeared on over 360 television shows, including The Tonight Show and David Letterman.
Mule Deer has been a regular at the Opry for some time now, performing around three to five times each month.
Out of all of his accomplishments, Mule Deer said becoming a member is the best one of all.
“I’m still over the moon about the whole thing. It’s a pretty amazing thing to have happen. I mean, it’s the pinnacle right now of my career in this business.” Mule Deer said. “There’s nothing that tops it.”
According to the Tennessean, a daily newspaper out of Nashville, Mule Deer and fellow funny man Henry Cho, mark the 229th and 230th members of the Opry. They are the first comedians to be invited in over 50 years, since Jerry Clower became a member in 1973.
Both comedians had no clue that they were about to be invited that day.
“We (Mule Deer and Cho) were told there was going to be a new show called, ‘Comedy on the Opry; and Marty Stuart was going to be hosting. So, we went into this room, they had cameras all set up.” Mule Deer said. “Well, it was all a set-up.”
Stuart surprised the comedians by telling them there was no show, and they both were invited to become “members of the family.”
“The three things that are important on the Opry is to be clean, and to be funny, and that you’re working for family.” Mule Deer said.
Mule Deer said this is the best thing to happen to him in his career, and he’s glad Cho was there to experience it with him.
“Henry (Cho) and I were very happy that we got inducted together, because we would’ve felt funny if one would’ve been inducted before the other one.” Mule Deer said. “We were both so relieved that we got inducted at the same time.”
Mule Deer will have a traditional induction ceremony at the Opry sometime in mid-March, on a night that he’ll be performing. The date is still yet to be announced.
Mule Deer and his wife Nita said that they couldn’t be more excited about this iconic milestone.
“I think, aside from meeting my wife, this is—” Mule Deer said before Nita jumped in and said, “Which he has to say because I’m sitting here.”
Mule Deer laughed and continued, “This is it. This is number two,” he said, “Since she’s sitting here.”
