Congrats Mrs. Walters!

Spearfish High School Language Arts Teacher Alyssa Walters is all smiles and shock as she’s announced as the district’s Teacher of the Year. Pioneer photo by Sidnee Short

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s, 3 Cheers Celebration, hosted the announcement of the school district’s teacher of the year for the first time ever Thursday night.

Nominees included:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.