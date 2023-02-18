Congrats Mrs. Walters!

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s, 3 Cheers Celebration, hosted the announcement of the school district’s teacher of the year for the first time ever Thursday night.
Nominees included:
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Foundation for Public Education’s, 3 Cheers Celebration, hosted the announcement of the school district’s teacher of the year for the first time ever Thursday night.
Nominees included:
Ashley Custis, a kindergarten special education teacher, at Mountain View Elementary
Andrea Kissling, a second grade teacher, at West Elementary
Jennifer Reiners, a fifth grade teacher, at Creekside Elementary
Kristin Rath, a CTE teacher, at Spearfish Middle School
Alyssa Walters, a language arts teacher, at Spearfish High School
After all the teachers, minus Reiners, made their way onstage, the district winner was announced.
“I feel like I am walking on cloud nine,” Walters told the Pioneer Friday morning.
Walters has not received the award before, and said she had no inkling that she was going to get it.
“When I looked at the list of fellow nominees, such qualified, incredible teachers, I really did not expect this.” Walters said.
Teaching for six years now, Walters classes range from AP language and composition for juniors, literature and composition for freshman, and journalism/yearbook.
“I tell (my students) every day that seeing them is the best part of my job. On their best days and their worst days.” Walters said.
Her first year teaching, Walters designed and created the journalism/yearbook class at the high school in order to teach students journalism skills and how to make a great yearbook. The two mediums are put together into one class, because she doesn’t have time to split them apart.
“A teacher that is able to build relationships with students, which can then be used to really motivate students to reach their full potential.” Walters said about what makes a great teacher. “(Students) feel safe in my classroom. I believe they feel safe to take challenges and risks, and stretch themselves.”
Walters loves all of the classes she teaches, and said that she really enjoys seeing students at different points in the high school careers, and noticing the progress they’ve made.
“My favorite moment is when students are excited to learn and to share the things that they’re learning. When they’re so engaged that they just can’t contain themselves, it happens so much.” Walters said. “My classroom is really designed to be one where they’re collaborating, and it’s pretty discussion-based.”
Walters said she wishes everyone could come into her classroom and see her students at work.
“(People) would be so excited for what the future looks like with these students.” Walters said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.