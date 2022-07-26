LEAD — Developers in Lead have big plans for the town, and city officials want to understand how they can facilitate those plans as they work on creating their next 10-year comprehensive plan.
On Thursday members of the Lead Comprehensive Plan Committee invited five developers to discuss projects that are in progress, as well as those that are still in the planning stages. While each project was slightly different, all of them shared a common theme — creating more long and short-term housing in Lead.
Gordon Phillips, chairman of the Comprehensive Plan Committee, opened the meeting by explaining that in August the city will begin the process to write a new 10-year comprehensive plan that will guide city decisions. Thursday’s meeting was just one of what will be many public meetings over the next year, to ensure the plan meets the goals and needs of the community.
Robb Schlimgen, of Crems Development, LLC, who is working on developing the Schoolhouse Lofts at the Central School Campus, was the first to give an overview of his project. Schlimgen explained that his company purchased the Central School Campus, which consists of a main school building, the Hunkins building, and an auditorium, about four years ago. At that time there were eight apartment units in the main schoolhouse, and now there are 11. By the time the company is finished they hope to have 16 finished apartment units in the main building and 12 apartments of 1,000 square feet each in the Hunkins building. Schlimgen and his associates are still considering what to do with the 10,000 square foot auditorium that is two levels of open space. Additionally, he said the company is considering developing the fourth floor of the main schoolhouse for short-term rental housing, with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. However, he stressed that the short-term housing idea is not set in stone.
Lead developer Chris Kenzy, who owns the Motherlode Apartments, The Lofts on Main Street, and the Dry Facility on Julius Street, also has big plans for residential apartments in Lead. Kenzy also owns the Grier Lot, located across from the Main Street parking garage, and he plans to build commercial properties on the Main Street level, with apartments above them. Additionally, he plans to build a two-story apartment building next to his new dry building on Julius Street.
“This is a project I started a couple of years ago, but due to the economic conditions we decided to hold off on it,” he said. “We’re getting some momentum once again to push forward on it.”
Kenzy said he is also in the process of restoring the Motherlode building, and he is about 70% done with the project. When it is complete, he will have apartments available for tenants. He told the crowd at the meeting that he is very happy to be involved in developing Lead.
“I’ve always loved this community, and I saw the writing on the wall with everything going on with the mine and started investing in this area about five years ago,” he said.
Dr. Steven Fox, who owns the former Fox Dental building at the bottom of Mill Street, across from Lotus Up, said his project to build about a dozen townhomes on his property was halted due to uncertainties about water availability — a problem which Mayor Ron Everett said the city may be able to help address. “The water lines to my property, the city water supply, none of the surveys match what I have,” he said. “I am still not sure what’s underneath my property. My big worry early on is I would have 12 townhouses, and every engineer said, ‘I don’t know if you have enough water.’ That’s too big of an unknown.”
Everett encouraged Fox and all of the other developers in the room to email city officials about anything the city could do to facilitate their projects. “We have vehicles that we may be able to tap into,” he said.
Mike Stanley, of Dream Designs of Rapid City, was also present to talk about his idea to build a city center on Main Street in Lead. The highly publicized project would be built next to the Homestake Opera House, and would replace the current library and Black Hills Mining Museum buildings. It would include two levels of parking, with about 50 spaces on each level. On the Main Street level there would be about three suites of 2,000 square feet each, along with a 9,000 square foot library. A large plaza would add to the current courtyard at the opera house. On the second level of the building, Stanley said they plan to have 12 apartments that will be used for long term occupation.
Stanley, whose company has also been involved with the Sky Ridge workforce housing development at Exit 17, and several other affordable housing projects in Rapid City, said projects like this take community effort. There are multiple examples of developers working with cities and the community to do things with zoning, reducing lot sizes, or creating other solutions to make properties with quality construction more affordable.
The timeline for the city center on Main Street, Phillips said, is directly tied to the Black Hills Mining Museum efforts to raise $12 million to build a new facility at Gold Run Park, since the new Main Street building would use the mining museum space.
Todd Crowe, who has worked in Lead since 1995 when he worked with Homestake, has a plan to create space primarily for those who work at the Sanford Underground Research Facility. Crowe owns the Ellison building, and his property encompasses Sawyer Court and stretches to Hill Street, where it comes off of Barclay. He is planning a phased development of workforce housing, luxury accommodations, dormitory style housing, and research space, with underground parking. The housing, Crowe said, would be offered to employees, scientists and contractors of the lab, providing living accommodations for additional workers who will come to town to build the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment. By doing this, he said many of the rentals in town that are occupied by scientists and contractors could become available to Lead’s workforce.
Crowe’s presentation and plan underscores the need for the city to be aware of these development projects, in order to be prepared with city infrastructure, Phillips and Everett said.
“Because all of the developers and big thinkers are in the room today, what are the issues you are facing that the city can deal with,” Everett asked as he charged those who made presentations to make a list of services, infrastructure and other creative solutions that city can help with. “We want to maintain the character of Lead, with open space and recreation. We may have zoning issues and traffic flow issues. All of these projects probably should have been built a few years ago, so we are at the party late. How can we help you get your projects going?”
Stanley said meeting with developers is a step in the right direction, and he looks forward to working with the city of Lead.
“Just having these conversations is a huge step in the right direction,” he said. “These are huge projects and fantastic additions to town. Keeping it as a group effort is going to be critical.”
