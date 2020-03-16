STURGIS – The Sturgis community came together on Sunday at the Sturgis EMS building to prepare more than 800 sack lunches for those students that will not be in school this week due to COVID-19.
Shawn Fischer, who organized the event, was pleased with the turnout of workers and food that was donated from many individuals and local businesses.
“The community response is unbelievable, we live in a community that steps up no matter what, and as you can see, the room is full of volunteers wanting to help,” Fischer said. “It is unbelievable the amount of people originally from Sturgis, now living elsewhere, that have called and asked where to send the money to help, donations already are over $800 and still coming in.”
Fischer talked about how she came up with the idea.
“I was a school nurse before I moved to Sturgis and I saw the need of how many kids don’t have lunches, and I know parents are on a budget, and they had planned for the kids to be at school and fed this coming week,” she said. “The feeling was that we needed to step in, we don’t want any kid to go hungry, anytime.”
Fischer said she put it out there on social media to call her if anyone needed some assistance this week and she agreed to help them with lunches for the students. After she thought about it more, people probably would not call as they might be scared to ask for help so she decided to do it for everyone, so those in need would be more willing to come pick up the sack lunches.
“Kids are my priority right now,” Fischer said. “We are hopeful to give out 160 per day, so the goal is to package around 800 or 900 bags today, and if 300 show up the first day, we will figure it out.”
Everything was packed in the lunch bag, from fresh fruit, a drink, chips, cookies, pudding, and health bars. The vegetables were washed and individually bagged, along with the sandwiches that will remain refrigerated until they are given out. With so many volunteers, the assembly line took 39 minutes to get the sack lunches ready.
A curbside pickup for the sack lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today thru Friday, in the parking lot at the elementary school. Additionally, anyone can call and leave a message on Fischer’s Facebook page and she has four people that have agree to come in and deliver the lunches to anyone that can not get to the school.
