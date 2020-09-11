Community remembers Lead legend

LEAD — She has been called Lead’s First Lady, the Queen of Lead, and Lead’s Golden Gal.
But really, the best way the Lead community could describe Esther Lux was “loved.”
“I love you,” is how Esther would end every call, according to several friends who can attest to her zeal for life and the people of Lead.
Lux, 87, died Sept. 4 surrounded by her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will take place at Mountain Lawn Cemetery, near Lead.
“I really loved that every time you called her about anything she would finish the call by saying ‘I love you.’ I feel like that can be a reflex for us, but with her you didn’t feel like it was a reflex because it was genuine,” said Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. “She was very, very genuine.”
Almost immediately upon moving to Lead with her husband, Adolph, in 1952, Esther’s genuine love for people in Lead began to show through as she immediately jumped into service that would last her lifetime. Jobs were hard to come by at the time, and like many people the Lux’s moved from their home in North Dakota so Adolph could work at Homestake. When Adolph joined the Lead Fire Department, Esther joined the auxiliary and became a Firefly, specifically so she could help take care of the firefighters.
But her involvement with the fire department was just the beginning of Esther’s service to the community, whether it was through tireless volunteerism or by working. She made many of her early friends from 20 years of working at The Nugget Cafe.
Lori Martin, whose parents, Evelyn and William Hill, operated the café during Esther’s time there, said the lady with a joyful heart and compassionate soul was like a member of her family. “She was one of only a few people who knew my mother was pregnant with me,” Martin said. “My brothers and sisters didn’t know until Esther told them mom was at the hospital, having a baby. Esther was supposed to open the café that day, but in their rush out the door they took all the keys with them.”
Martin said her favorite memories of Esther are the parties she had at her house. A lively pair, Martin said Esther and Adolph always had music playing and people dancing, while card games ensued at the table.
“We spent many a happy hour at her home,” Martin said. “She would send me raspberry jam made from her patch. She loved her family unconditionally. She was always there to listen and advise. Her door was always open and she loved company.”
Tom Regan, also a longtime friend of Esther’s said he and his wife enjoyed great hospitality at Esther’s home.
“I have many fond memories of her positive demeanor,” Regan said. “She smiled a lot and looked you in the eye while talking to you. She was a joy to work with and would work hard to make the event successful. I made it a point to try and work with her whenever possible.”
Esther’s reputation for being a hard worker is what most people in Lead remember about her. Spencer Rossi, who volunteered with Esther for many years and worked with her to re-establish the annual Easter Egg Hunt in Lead, told a story of her first experience picking up trash on the roadside with the Kiwanis Club, when Esther and two other elderly gentlemen set the example of hard work for the younger members of the community.
“As people were picking up trash they looked for the cans and the big things,” Rossi said. “But there was Esther, walking the highway and she was picking up cigarette butts and the things that are dirty but difficult. She didn’t shy away from the difficult work and she was always working, until she couldn’t anymore.”
“She showed up at my shop to deliver flyers for an event and she was a little winded,” said local business owner Carol Oolman. “I offered to deliver the rest for her and she said ‘no, I made it this far. I can make it. I just have to take one step at a time.’ That’s a good motto to live by.”
“Esther was always the first one to arrive at any community event, even as we were setting up,” said longtime friend Sarah Carlson. “I loved listening to her tell stories of Lead from long ago. I learned so much from Esther about the people and places of Lead in the early days, and she always had a story to tell. But she also taught us how to treat one another with kindness and a sense of humor. She was a community volunteer right up until she couldn’t anymore. She is her own legend.”
“Esther was genuine, loving and caring,” Miller said. “People were always drawn to her because you were a friend she hadn’t met yet. She gave 190% to everything she did. She was one of the hardest, most honest working people I have ever known. If you were hers in any way you knew you were cherished. Her innate goodness, Godliness, and cheer drew you to Esther. Her community support is legendary.”
One of Esther’s most noticeable contributions to the community was resurrecting the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Every year she pounded pavement to solicit donations from area business owners, which she would then use to purchase prizes and candy to fill thousands of eggs. Her house was visibly full of Easter eggs every year, as she volunteered to wash each one and fill them with treasures.
“She was so fun,” said Rita Loeffen, who worked with Esther for many years to organize the Easter Egg hunt. “She always wanted to make something better for kids. That was a big deal. When Souper Starz came out and about she asked if I would do a speech and see if we could win the money. The biggest thing for Esther when we won that first time was getting more prizes for the kids. She wanted to get higher quality bikes. She loved when we could give away more than one or two bikes in each category.”
Loeffen said one of the last things she asked for was to give extra Easter candy to the Chamber of Commerce to be thrown out to the kids at the Labor Day parade.
“There were four big sacks that she wanted to save because she was going to be in the Labor Day parade and she was going to throw the candy out,” Loeffen said. “She was so looking forward to that, and she never got to do it.”
Esther was also known for her volunteerism with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, as one of the original members of the Golden Gang. Whether she was folding newsletters or helping with events, Esther loved helping the Chamber.
“I could count on her to be at every event with a smile and we always had great conversations,” said local business woman Karen Kean. “She was an enormous help with many years of WinterFest parades and in 2017 I awarded her the opportunity to ride in the Gold Camp Jubilee parade as its grand marshall. Her smile was contagious as was her enthusiasm. She loved Lead and loved being involved in the community. She will be forever missed.”
“She was always willing to help and always happy,” said Karen Everett, director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center. “She could call a spade a spade. She was a straight shooter. But I think she just had a compassionate, warm side to her. She was like everybody’s grandma.”
Ward agreed, saying that part of Esther’s genuine nature was absolute honesty.
“She took no guff from anyone,” Ward said. “She told you exactly what she thought, but you knew that she loved you. I think when people know you love them you can say whatever you need to.”
It was Esther’s love for people that drew them to her, and Kathy Vandervliet, former owner of Bloomers Flowers and Gifts, said the community’s love for Esther was overwhelmingly obvious at her 80th birthday party. When Esther approached Vandervliet to help plan the open house-style celebration, she told the flower shop owner to put tables out for 350 people.
“I thought that’s way too many people,” Vandervliet said. “So I had it set for about 250 to 275. I should have had it set for 400, because that’s how much she meant to so many people. There was standing room only. She was a downright genuine person. She had an awesome sense of humor and if she loved you she’d let you know it right off the bat.”
In fact, Esther herself attested to the love she had for the Lead community when then-Mayor Tom Nelson proclaimed that her 80th birthday, April 30, 2013, would be Esther Lux Day. Overcome with emotion and excitement at the honor, she was quoted in the newspaper.
“Everybody knows I love Lead,” Esther said. “It’s the people. Everybody pulls together. Everybody helps each other. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”
