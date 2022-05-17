LEAD — Lead citizens kicked off a day of celebrating community pride on Thomas Grier Day with cleanup efforts around town. Thomas Grier Day was also marked with a lunch, cake, and talk about the life of Thomas Grier, who served as the superintendent of Homestake Gold Mine for several decades, and who also played an integral role in community development. Lead’s Historic Preservation Commission also hosted four historic preservation presentations from area property owners. The Historic Homestake Opera House also hosted an open house that evening. Pictured are Lead Chamber Director Leigha Patterson, Lead City Commissioner Steve Stewart, Sherry Scherer, Terry Smith, and Stan James.
