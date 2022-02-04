Community of Newell rallies around victim of house fire

NEWELL — Dave Nuenke has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of caring from neighbors and friends following the loss of his home to fire on Wednesday.
“I’ve been very touched. I can’t believe it. It’s phenomenal,” Nuenke said Thursday.
A co-worker of Nuenke’s at the Belle Fourche Irrigation District office in Newell immediately went to social media to share that he had lost everything in the fire.
“At this point we got him into a home with power, heat, a stove and refrigerator. And someone just brought in a bunch of food. I want to cry, it’s so sweet,” said Tara Tennis, who works as an administrative assistant at the Irrigation District office with Nuenke.
The call came in to the Newell VFD about 11 a.m. Wednesday that Nuenke’s home, on Old Highway 212 just outside of Newell, was on fire.
Nuenke, a water master/dam tender at the Irrigation District, had left for work about 6 a.m. and received the phone call later about the fire.
“I was honestly surprised when I got there. Just from what I heard on the telephone I feared the worst. I was amazed that there was actually anything left of the house at that point. It didn’t look as bad as it really was,” Nuenke said.
Firefighters were able to save the basement area of the older, two-story farm home.
The Newell Fire Department was first on the scene and then requested mutual aid from Nisland and Vale Volunteer Fire Departments.
“It started on the north side of the house. What started for sure, we do not know,” Newell Fire Chief Verl Tifft said.
The structure was a total loss, he said.
“Once the guys went inside to try to save the house, the second story started giving way. That’s where most of the fire was at that time, on the second level. Then they had to
pull out,” Tifft said.
Crews remained on the scene of the fire for nearly 10 hours.
“There were some propane tanks that were froze in the ground really close to the structure, so we had to stay there until the fire was pretty much burned out. We needed to keep the propane tanks cool,” he said.
Nuenke commended the fire department for their efforts in trying to save his home.
“They tried really, really hard, but they couldn’t get it put out,” he said. “I was able to get some valuables out, but that was it. Everything else was lost.”
Nuenke, who several years ago taught Industrial Tech Classes
in the Newell School for two years, said he’s still a little shocked about the whole incident, but plans to rebuild or bring a modular home onto his home site.
“It’s a little early in the process to have any specific plans. It’s still sinking in,” he said.
Nuenke, who is originally from Maryland, but has lived in the Newell area for nearly 20 years, said experiencing a fire has been devastating, but most everything can be replaced.
“There was some sentimental stuff from my grandpa and great grandpa that I lost. You can’t replace that stuff. But you just have to go on,” he said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Benefit chili supper fundraiser for Dave Nuenke who lost his home in a fire
WHEN: 5-8 p.m., March 2
WHERE: High Plains Restaurant and Bar, 105 S. Dartmouth Ave., Newell
MORE: Organizers are accepting both silent and live auction items for the benefit. Contact Tara Dennis at the Belle Fourche Irrigation District Office at (605) 456-2541. A fund for monetary donations has been set up at First National Bank in Newell.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.