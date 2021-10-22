Community mural unveiled at Spearfish Rec Center

SPEARFISH — A mural showcasing the community spirit of Spearfish by artist and Black Hills State University psychology major Taylor Lage was unveiled Wednesday at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center.
As part of a scholarship started and funded by retired BHSU professor Dr. Jim Hess, Lage launched her “You Matter” community mural project this past summer. First, she secured permission form the Spearfish City Council to house the mural at the Rec Center, then partnered with several downtown Spearfish organizations to attend events and engage with the community to create the piece.
“The amount of ‘yes’ that I got with this project was outstanding,” Lage said.
The mural consists of hundreds of 2X2 inch canvases, which were painted by community members throughout the summer. The canvases were arranged into a mosaic spelling out the word “SPEARrFiSH,” with help form the BHSU mural class; and is located on the second floor running and walking path in the gym of the Rec Center. “This mural not only involves people so that we don’t feel so separated and isolated, but also includes every individual in the Spearfish community so there’s a sense of inclusion in that aspect,” Lage explained in an earlier interview with the Pioneer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.