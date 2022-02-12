Community grinds over skate park removal

SPEARFISH — The fate of the Spearfish Skate Park has been generating a lot of buzz amongst the community as city officials work to determine how best to move forward once the decades-old sports park is removed this fall.
The skate park was originally built in 2001, and received upgraded ramps and features in 2007. Although built and maintained by the city, the skate park sits on property owned by the Spearfish School District, which it will need for the construction of the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center.
“Part of the problem is it’s not a permanent structure, but its been there for 15 years, and the second we start pulling stuff apart or moving it, with it being metal, I don’t know if structurally we’ll be able to relocate it,” Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director explained at the Feb. 7 council meeting.
Ehnes said according to some preliminary number crunching, if the city were to pour a new concrete pad at another location and move the existing structures, it would cost between $40,000 to $50,000. To build a completely new park, like the one recently approved in Lead, Ehnes said it could cost upwards of $300,000 to $500,000.
During the council’s meeting, Councilwoman Ana Rath said she’d received several correspondences from residents concerned that the city might not have a plan in place before the park is removed.
“I think it’s really important for the kids to give them something to do,” Rath said.
“It’s important because there are some kids that don’t do basketball, or don’t do tennis, or don’t do different outside activities and skating is something that some kids do and other kids don’t,” added Councilwoman Pam Jacobs in an interview with the Pioneer.
One resident, Ben Larson said he remembers a time before the skate park, when he and his friends had to travel to other communities to practice their sport.
“For a long time we’d have to drive up to Eagle Butte, or we’d go to Gillette, or Rapid City and it almost felt like we were a part of their community because we actually had a place to be up there,” he said.
When the Spearfish Skate Park opened, Larson said he finally felt that there was a place for him here in Spearfish, and now that he’s grown, he enjoys seeing the younger generation finding their place as well.
“Now I’m the older guy at the skate park who gets to help those little kids feel confident in themselves,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for me to give back in my community for something that I love.”
Larson said he understands why the skate park has to be moved, but is concerned that if a plan is not set in place before hand, the park may be lost for good.
“I think what everyone’s concerned about is the fact that if the space is taken up and the skate park’s taken down without having another location already picked out and promised for the skate park, that we will lose it all together,” he said.
With outdoor recreation being such a major community driver in Spearfish, Larson said that he sees this as an opportunity for skateboarding to take its place among other outdoor sports.
“Now skate boarding’s in the Olympics, it’s doing big things,” he said. “Our community is largely based on outdoor activities … mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiles and then the beautiful tourism as well, I think skateboarding plays directly into those same qualities that make us a hot spot location.”
Drew Dutton, who ran for councilman in Ward 2 in 2021, agreed, and said that skateboarding is an important outlet for a lot of young people.
“A lot of the team sports and stuff are more attuned to learn how to work with each other, but skating is, kind of more of a personal based thing,” Dutton said. “But then also, if someone lands something really cool, like, the whole place erupts and cheers it on because everyone’s stoked that it happened.”
Cody Klein, another skateboard enthusiast who was there the day the park opened, said it also helped him find his place in the community.
“The skate park, for me growing up, was probably one of the most positive influences in my life in a lot of different ways,” he said. “I wasn’t big into school sports so I would go to the skate park and focus on that as my exercise and discipline every day after school.”
Klein said he sees this situation as a good thing, bringing the need for a new skate park to the forefront of the city council.
“I see this as a good thing. I’m not going to miss that skate park, just because it’s so worn out, it’s been there forever, and it’s been out of date for at least 10 years,” he said. “A new skate park is ideal, that’s what we really want, but for the time being, if (the city) would just let us have a piece of land and pour us a slab of concrete and let us do a DIY skate park where we all just come and kind of build our own features for the time being until they can figure out how to get a new skate park built. That would be a million times better than relocating those old ramps.”
As city officials look into what option may be available, all seem to be on the same page – Spearfish needs a skate park.
“I was really happy to hear that the school is going to allow us to stay there through the summer and into the fall, I was afraid that with construction, it would be lost for a while until we could figure out where we go from here,” Councilman Larry Klarenbeek said.
“It’s a shame that we have to tear down what we’ve got, and of course anything with the city takes so long to for anything new to happen that it’s really a sad deal,” added Councilman Marty Clark.
Clark mentioned the possibility of community organizations, or private businesses banding together to help cover the cost similar to what happened with the pickle ball courts at City Park.
“We had the group that was playing pickle ball in the lookout room at the rec center and they formed an organization, did fundraising, and privately raised somewhere between $10,000 to $20,000 and then they also applied for grants that brought in another $50,000 or $60,000, I think on top of that,” he said.
Plans for the skate park are expected to be discussed at the next Park, Recreation, and Forestry advisory board meeting scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 17, at Spearfish City Hall.
