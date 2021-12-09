Community foundation funding lasting legacies in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Since 1997, the Spearfish Community Foundation has distributed more than $500,000 to non-profit organizations in the area through small donation and granting programs. Now the group is setting its sights on loftier legacy projects with its new community initiative, “Impacting Tomorrow Together.”
“We’re looking at projects in the health and human services field, senior citizens, recreation, community betterment, arts and culture, and public safety. Really looking at what the community needs are and how we can fill some gaps,” said Sue Konstant, president of the foundation.
The new initiative will take a more proactive approach to identifying the needs of the community and reaching out to organizations that are either already working or are preparing to work to meet those needs.
“We want to see the measurable outcomes from their projects and programs (and) celebrate the success of enhancing the quality of life for the Spearfish community,” she said. “Those conversations have already started and there are some pretty exciting things that are on people’s vision boards.”
In the past, the foundation has awarded smaller grants to numerous non-profit organizations throughout the community. Konstant said the foundation now wants to make a larger impact on the community by giving out fewer, but more substantial grants.
“We’re going to be awarding larger grants with charitable purpose to projects and programs to make a bigger impact and to address the community needs,” she said.
To help fund this new initiative, the foundation has partnered with the city of Spearfish to set up a donation portal on the city’s website, where residents can choose to make a one-time or monthly donation.
“They can make a one-time gift or they can make it a monthly gift, and they make it a dollar or they can make it whatever they want. No gift is too small and no gift is too large, but all are appreciated and valued,” constant said. “Even if a person just donates one dollar to a project, a sense of pride in that donor can make a lasting impact on that person.”
To set up a one-time or monthly donation to the Spearfish Community Foundation through the city of Spearfish, visit www.cityofspearfish.com and look for the Spearfish Community Foundation advertisement at the bottom of the page. Or scan the QR code to visit the foundation’s website.
