SPEARFISH — Community members of all levels of photographic experience were exposed to the art and technique of black and white photo developing Saturday in a joint effort between Historic Black Hills Studios, which curates the Fassbender Photographic Collection, and Spearfish High School.
Participants were given a roll of black and white film to take pictures with and were then shown how to properly unload the film and place it in special containers completely cut of from any light. They were then shown how to develop the film to negatives, and print the images onto paper.
“We’re spending the day in the darkroom working with film and working with silver prints,” Elise Fowlkes, visual arts instructor for Spearfish High School said.
Fowlkes teaches both film and digital photography classes at the high school.
“The process we’re using is a silver-based process,” Fowlkes explained. “There’s latent images created on the film and the images that we see on the negatives are the result of the build up of silver.”
Fowlkes said that the chemicals used in the development process break down the silver halides (which react with the light sensitive elements) on the film to make the images captured by the camera visible as a negative. The process of transferring that image from a negative onto a sheet of paper is similar, using a projector instead of a camera.
“First we expose the paper to light projected through the negative and then the paper, … responds to that light,” she said. “There’s a latent image on that paper and then we process it through a series of chemicals that make that latent image become visible to our eyes.”
Maddy Sprigler and Sydney Niles, two seniors who have taken both film and digital photography classes from Fowlkes, were on hand as volunteer teachers for the day helping the participants through the development process.
Both Sprigler and Niles said they preferred film development to digital.
“It’s a lot more fun to work with the pictures,” Sprigler said. “It takes more effort and more thought to go through the process of the dark room, but it feels so much more rewarding I think.”
Niles said she started taking pictures with her phone, using her brother a test model, but as she’s become more serious about photography as a hobby, it’s changed the way she sees the world.
“Now that I’m into photography, I’m on the road and I just see, like, a million possible photos that I can take and it’s really nice to see that instead of just seeing the world through a normal eye,” she said.
For more information about future photography education events, visit www.historicblackhillsstudios.org.
