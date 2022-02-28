Community contributes to Martin Mural

SPEARFISH — The mural designed to honor former councilman and prominent Spearfish citizevn George Martin is well underway as community members turned out to lend their hand to the art piece Saturday.
Desy Schoenewies, associate professor of art at Black Hills State University, approached the Spearfish City Council last year with a proposal for the mural, which will showcase some of the aspects of Spearfish that were near, and dear to Martin’s heart.
“The concept kind of came for George’s own personality himself, he was a very funny, playful, happy-go-lucky kind of person so we kind of went with sort of a board game layout,” Schoenewies said.
The mural design was projected onto approximately 23 sheets of heavy weight fabric coated with polymers to maximize cohesion of the paints used. Each sheet is around 5-foot by 10-foot in size, the design is numbered with corresponding colors so community members could get in on the process.
Schoenewies said students from BHSU would glue the sheets to the side of the Sears Hometown Store building located at 714 N. Main St., sometime in late summer or early fall.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.