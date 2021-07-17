Community bands together for fire victims

LEAD — “We got everything we needed and more!” That’s what Alisha Baudino, who lost everything she owned in last Saturday’s fire, said after attending a donation drive that local volunteers organized on Thursday. Organizers say fire victims were able to get a large variety of items from clothes, kitchen supplies, food, furniture and various household goods. After the event, volunteers hauled several car, pickup and trailer loads to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul Thrift store in Spearfish, as well as other area secondhand stores. “There’s more here than anybody could use,” Baudino said. “Thank you to the community!”
