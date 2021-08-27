STURGIS — The Annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic Wednesday in Sturgis drew a large crowd. The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau hosts the event with the help of many local business sponsors. Attendees enjoyed free grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings as well as live music by Camp Comfort at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. The picnic is a way to thank the community for hosting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.